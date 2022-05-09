Chris Rock makes shady joke about Will Smith being 'soft' following Oscars slap

Rock and fellow comedian Dave Chappelle made light of their on-stage attacks during a comedy show in Los Angeles.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Chris Rock and fellow comedian Dave Chappelle made light of their live on-stage attacks during a secret show in Los Angeles.

On Thursday night (May 5) the two comedians performed a surprise set at The Comedy Store, which has star-studded guests in attendance, including Diddy, Kim Kardashian, and Yasiin Bey.

Chris Rock was slapped by actor Will Smith at the Oscars 2022. The attack came after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith. Picture: Getty

Chappelle, 48, who was attacked by a knife-wielding man during his show at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday, was joined onstage by Rock on stage.

The pair joked about their shocking attacks, and threw shade at their attackers.

Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage by a man during his stand-up Netflix show at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Picture: Getty

“At least you got smacked by someone of repute!” Chappelle told Rock, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “I got smacked by a homeless guy with leaves in his hair.” he added.

Rock, who was slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars 2022, after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith, also took aim at his attacker.

DJ Jazzy Jeff And The Fresh Prince Perform On Long Island in 1988. Picture: Getty

“I got smacked by the softest n**** that ever rapped,” he said as he referenced the “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It” rapper.

Smith rose to fame when he was part of a hip hop duo with DJ Jazzy Jeff, with whom he released five studio albums and the US Billboard Hot 100 top 20 singles "Parents Just Don't Understand", "A Nightmare on My Street", "Summertime", "Ring My Bell", and "Boom! Shake the Room" from 1984 to 1994.

He was known for his chill rap songs.

During the show, Chappelle also shared his dislike for the city where his attack took place.

“I am in the [place] where you sat in the car with Biggie Smalls as he died,” he said, referring to the 1997 murder of the Notorious B.I.G. “I hate this city.” the comedian added.

Dave Chappelle just got attacked on stage



pic.twitter.com/E4gAfmkPgQ — Hoodville (@Hoodville_) May 4, 2022

Chappelle’s alleged attacker, identified as Isaiah Lee, stormed the stage and tackled him while armed with a “replica handgun-slash-knife.”

The 23-year-old man plead not guilty after being charged with misdemeanor battery and possession of a weapon with the intent to assault.

During his stand-up set, Chappelle revealed what his attacker told him after the incident.

Lee, who Chappelle said appeared to be mentally ill, told him about his grandmother being forced out of her Brooklyn neighbourhood by gentrification.

The attack was allegedly intended to draw attention to her plight.

Chris Rock previously joked that Will Smith may be Dave Chappelle's attacker. Picture: Twitter

Back in March, Chris Rock made a joke about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith.

The 50-year-old Hollywood actress, who shaved head in July 2021, after struggling with alopecia, was made fun of for her bald head by Chris Rock.

The comedian referred to her as ‘GI Jane’ – a film where Demi Moore plays a character who is bald.

Jada Pinkett-Smith, who shaved head in July 2021, after struggling with alopecia, was made fun of for her bald head by Chris Rock. Picture: Getty

The 53-year-old actor, who first appeared to laugh at the joke, noticed Jada's reaction, which infuriated him.

He then walked up to Rock and slapped the comedian before shouting: ‘Keep my wife’s name out of your f**king mouth’ when he returned to his seat.

The moment has been dubbed ‘the ugliest moment in Oscars history’.