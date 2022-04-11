Is Will Smith in rehab? Insider claims the actor checked in at 'high-end retreat'

Fans of the actor have been questioning if Will Smith is currently in a rehabilitation clinic, following his infamous Oscars incident. Here's everything we know...

Will Smith shocked the world after he infamously slapped comedian and host Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars last month.

The attack came after he comedian made a joke about Will's wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Rock, 57, compared Jada's shaved head to G.I. Jane – a 1997 film where Demi Moore wears a buzz cut.

The comedian said: “Jada, I love you. I can’t wait for G.I. Jane 2”. However, the joke was not taken lightly, as the Hollywood actress opened up about shaving her head last year due to struggles with hair-loss condition alopecia.

The 53-year-old actor, who won an Oscar for his role in King Richard has been banned from the Academy Awards for 10 years.

Now, the actor has reportedly checked into a "high-end retreat" following the incident...

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock on live TV at the 94th Oscars event. Picture: Getty