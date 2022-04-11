Is Will Smith in rehab? Insider claims the actor checked in at 'high-end retreat'
11 April 2022, 17:39 | Updated: 11 April 2022, 17:52
Fans of the actor have been questioning if Will Smith is currently in a rehabilitation clinic, following his infamous Oscars incident. Here's everything we know...
Will Smith shocked the world after he infamously slapped comedian and host Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars last month.
On Sunday (Mar 27) viewers and the audience were left shocked after Will Smith casually walked on stage, and slapped Rock across the face.
The attack came after he comedian made a joke about Will's wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Rock, 57, compared Jada's shaved head to G.I. Jane – a 1997 film where Demi Moore wears a buzz cut.
The comedian said: “Jada, I love you. I can’t wait for G.I. Jane 2”. However, the joke was not taken lightly, as the Hollywood actress opened up about shaving her head last year due to struggles with hair-loss condition alopecia.
The 53-year-old actor, who won an Oscar for his role in King Richard has been banned from the Academy Awards for 10 years.
Now, the actor has reportedly checked into a "high-end retreat" following the incident...
Is Will Smith in a rehabilitation clinic?
Will Smith has reportedly been checked into a luxury rehab facility following his infamous Oscars incident.
Hollywood insiders reportedly told The Sun that the actor has been admitted to a “high-end retreat” as “the impact of the backlash has hit him hard”.
The publication's Insider said: “He will be getting help on dealing with stress… this is unquestionably the battle of his career"
The source added: “It will be a high-end retreat used by the rich and famous and he will be doing a lot of soul searching and working out how he can move forward.”
“He hopes the conversation will move on so he can come back and salvage his reputation and career,” the insider added.
However, the Will Smith, nor his team rep's have not yet addressed the claims.
How long is Will Smith banned from the Oscars?
In April, The Oscars announced that Will Smith is banned from the prestigious event for 10 years.
The Recording Academy Awards said in a statement:“The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards.”
The authorities at the Academy condemned Will Smith’s behaviour and said that the Oscars was “overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behaviour we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage”.
“This action we are taking today in response to Will Smith’s behavior is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy,” they added.
Prior to the Oscars banning Will Smith, the actor himself already made the decision to resign from the Academy.
In a statement, Will wrote: “The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home,” he said.
Will continued: “I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.”
the actor then revealed that he “wants to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements” and therefore added: “I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts.”
“Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason,” he concluded.