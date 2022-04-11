Jada Pinkett-Smith says she 'never wanted to marry Will' and cried walking down the aisle

The actress reveals that she didn't want to get married to Will Smith in a resurfaced clip. The Hollywood star added that she had cried all the way, while walking down the aisle.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jada Pinkett-Smith admitted that she never wanted to marry her husband, Will Smith. The couple have been married since 1997.

In a resurfaced Red Table Talk clip from 2018, the Hollywood actress is seen talking about her wedding and marriage to the King Richard actor.

The clip has resurfaced following Will Smith infamously slapping Chris Rock on live TV at the Oscars 2022. Picture: Getty

The clip has been doing rounds on social media after Will infamously slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars on live TV.

The 53-year-old actor slapped comedian and host Rock, after he made a joke about Jada’s shaved head, when she suffers from alopecia. The Recording Academy has now banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars for 10 years.

In the clip, Jada recalled “crying down the freaking aisle” as she tied the knot with husband of 24 years. The Matrix actress revealed that she only got married because she was pregnant with her and Will’s oldest child Jaden.

Jada said: “I really didn’t want to get married...I didn’t want a wedding either."

Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith got married on December 31,1997. Smith officially asked for his wife's hand in marriage in November 1997. Picture: Getty

She continued: “I was under so much pressure. Being a young actress, being young and pregnant. I didn’t know what to do, but I knew I never wanted to be married.” the actress added.

Will, who was also sat around the tabele, added: “We only got married because Gammy (Jada’s mum Adrienne Banfield-Norris) was crying.”

On New Year's Day 1997, Jada and Will tied the knot at the Cloisters – a medieval-style mansion near Baltimore. The location was based near where Jada grew up.

The nuptials were so secret guests weren’t told where the venue exactly was. Instead, guests had to go to a hotel and give their limo driver an envelope with directions to get to the mansion.

Becoming Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Part 1) Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith reveal the truth behind their relationship, from the day they met to the moments of crisis in their 20-plus year marriage. Posted by Red Table Talk on Monday, October 22, 2018

Jada wore a high neck, long sleeve floor-length champagne velvet gown by Badgley Mischka. Will rocked a matching white suit.

Despite their special day going smoothly, it was described as “horrible” as Jada was three months pregnant at the time.

Jada’s mum Adrienne said: “The wedding was horrible. It was a mess. Jada was sick, she was very unpleasant. She didn’t cooperate with anything.”

Jada then confessed: “I was so upset that I had to have a wedding. I was so p****ed. I went crying down the freaking aisle. I cried the whole way.”

Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith, Trey Smith pose at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party after Will Smith wins Oscar. Picture: Getty

Reflecting on her feelings at the time, Jada said: “I didn’t want to get married and now Gammy’s gone running to Will, crying about how I don’t want to have a wedding."

"Now I’m being forced to have a wedding, when really I just wanted it to be the two of us [her and Will] on a mountain, because this is serious business.” the actress added.

Although Jada wasn't convinced about getting married, Will was excited for their big day.

The actor said: “There wasn’t a day in my life that I wanted anything other than being married and having a family. From literally five years old, I was picturing what my family would be.”

The couple share son Jaden, 23, and daughter Willow, 21. Will also has an older son, Trey, 29, from his first marriage to actress Sheree Zampino.