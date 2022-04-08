Will Smith 'begs wife Jada to stop talking about their marriage' in resurfaced clip

The awkward exchange between the two was first recorded back in 2019 on IG live

Listen to this article Loading audio...

An old clip of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith discussing their marriage consoler and their martial problems have hit social media with fans pointing out how uncomfortable Will looked in the clip.

Old footage of Jada Pinkett Smith forcing Will Smith to respond on her IG Live resurfaces pic.twitter.com/9yqyQwVl4s — Sanade (@swxxtsanade) April 7, 2022

In the clip Jada asks Will, "You know Esther Perel is coming to the table, she's gonna be at the Red Table, would you say she has been instrumental in you and I redefining our relationship?".

He is then heard saying "I would say don't just start filming me without asking me", before Jada turns the camera claiming 'she is still dealing with foolishness'. She then continues on asking him "Would you say that she helped us heal the hurts that we caused between one another?".

Will Smith begging wife Jada to stop talking about their marriage in old Instagram clip. Picture: Instagram

He then replies saying: "My social media presence is my bread and butter. So you can't just use me for social media. Don't just start rolling, I'm standing in my house. Don't start rolling".

Turning the camera back around on herself she says "Please watch Esther at the Red Table because she's helped us a lot".

Jada responding to Will asking her to stop talking about their marriage in old Instagram clip. Picture: Instagram

After the clip resurfaced made its rounds on Reddit and Twitter again, fans of the couple couldn't help but share their opinions about the video.

One user wrote: "He looks tormented. Ive gone from liking him, to hating him to felling sorry for him in the space of a week".

Another person commented: "If she was brazen enough to call his level-headed response 'foolishness', I can only cringe at what she said when after she stopped recording"

A third person said: "Will Smith is in an #abusive marriage. Someone needs to save him".

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Picture: Getty

At the 2022 Oscars , Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in the face live onstage after he joked about her hair loss on stage whilst presenting the award for Best Documentary by saying "Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see ya.

Smith then walked onstage, slapped him in the face before returning to his seat yelling "keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth" twice. He has since apologised for his actions via Instagram as well as resigning from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences.

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally".

Will Smith attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California. Picture: Getty

The statement continues: "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness".

"I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress. Sincerely, Will".

Will Smith accepts the Actor in a Leading Role award for ‘King Richard’ onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Picture: Getty

After the incident, he won the Best Actor award for his role of Richard Williams in the 2021 biopic King Richard; a film about the father and coach of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams.