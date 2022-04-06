Jada Pinkett-Smith 'wishes husband Will didn't smack Chris Rock at Oscars'

A source close to the actress claims that she's not angry at him for slapping the comedian but wishes he didn't get physical

Jada Pinkett-Smith wishes that Will Smith didn't slap Chris Rock in the face at the 94th Academy Awards after he joked about her hair, but isn't angry at him for doing it a source has claimed.

According to US Weekly, The Matrix Resurrections actress says it was the heat of the moment and it was Will simply overreacting. "He knows that, she knows that. They're in agreement that he overreacted" the source said.

Jada Pinkett Smith arrives on the red carpet outside the Dolby Theater for the 94th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, USA. Picture: Getty

During the live airing of the Oscars, Smith slapped Rock in the face after he mocked Jada's hair loss on stage whilst presenting the award for Best Documentary by saying "Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see ya.

Smith then walked onstage, slapped him in the face before returning to his seat yelling "keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth" twice.

Shortly after, Smith won the Best Actor award for his portrayal of Richard Williams, the father and coach of Venus and Serena Williams in the 2021 biopic drama King Richard.

During his award speech, he apologised of his actions whilst accepting the award saying:

"Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said. I look like the crazy father just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things".

Will Smith accepts the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for "King Richard" during the show at the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Picture: Getty

Smith later released another apology, this time to Rock via Instagram 24 hours after the incident occurred. The statement read:

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally".

The statement continues: "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness".

"I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress. Sincerely, Will".

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Picture: Getty

Since the incident, Will has resigned from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences saying in a shared statement with CNN via his publicist:

"I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate.Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason".