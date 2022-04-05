Chris Rock’s brother Tony slams Will Smith following Oscars slap

Chris Rock's brother, Tony Rock, has addressed the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap during his comedy set.

Tony Rock has slammed Will Smith for slapping his brother, Chris Rock, at the Oscars during his comedy show.

The former Saturday Night Live comedian Chris had mentioned Jada’s short haircut – with the actress previously revealing she shaved her head amid her struggle with alopecia.

Tony Rock is Chris Rock's younger brother. Tony is also an American actor, writer and stand-up comedian. Picture: Getty

Rock made a joke about Jada's shaved head, comparing her to GI Jane 2 – a character Demi Moore plays in the 1997 film, who has a bald head.

Will Smith stormed the stage and slapped Chris and yelled: "keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth".

The shocking moment left the audience and viewers gobsmacked, with the incident causing controversy online.

After Tony shared on his Twitter he ‘didn’t accept’ Will’s apology to his brother, Tony slammed the 53-year-old actor during a comedy set on the weekend.

👀 Brother Tony Rock sends shots at Will & Jada on stage. #chrisrock #willsmith pic.twitter.com/hFLFT7u6GH — Slackaz Remix (@SlackazRemix) April 2, 2022

In a video clip circulating on social media, Tony – one of Chris’ six siblings, called out Will Smith during a recent comedy set: ‘If you think you gonna walk up on this stage, this ain’t the mother******* Oscars.

‘And if you walk your a** up here, you ain’t nominated for s*** but these mother******* hands. Oh, we going to pop the rest of the year. Every time you see me do a show, pop!’

While Tony revealed he was hesitant to open his own show by addressing the controversial incident, he added: ‘You gonna hit my mother******** brother because your b**** gave you a side-eye?’

Will shared a heartfelt apology to Chris, who admitted that his behaviour was ‘unacceptable and inexcusable’ before resigning from the Academy.

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscar's after the presenter made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. Picture: Getty

The actor's statement read: ‘I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.’

Will added that ‘the list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home’.

The Academy accepted his resignation, with Will saying that he ‘will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate’.

After slapping Rock on stage, Will Smith publicly apologised to him in a lengthy Instagram post.

Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith's shaved head during the Oscars. Picture: Getty

He wrote: ‘Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.

Smith added: ‘I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness. [sic]’

As for now, Chris Rock has not responded to the apology, but Tony made it clear he doesn't accept the apology.

During a recent Twitter Q&A, Tony was asked whether he accepted Will’s apology, to which the comedian simply replied: ‘No.’

