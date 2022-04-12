Is Chris Rock planning to sue Will Smith? Insider claims comedian hired law firm

Could Will Smith and the Academy Awards be getting sued by the comedian for the slapping incident? Here's everything we know so far!

Chris Rock could be hitting Will Smith with a major lawsuit after slapping him in the face at the 94th Academy Awards.

According to MTO News, Rock was spotted having a meeting inside one of the biggest litigation laws in the US last week, where a source claims he has now 'become a new client' of the firm.

Chris Rock is seen backstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Picture: Getty

This alleged news means that Rock could possibly be looking to not only sue Smith but also the Academy Awards. Whilst the source couldn't real certain details about Chris' meeting at the law firm, they did reveal that "Whatever they were saying, it was big - given the number of lawyers at the meeting".

Will Smith slaps US actor Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. Picture: Getty

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Rock declined to file a report on the incident after it happening, with them claiming in a statement:

"LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program. The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report".

Will Smith appears to slap Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Picture: Getty

At the Oscars, which took place on March 28th saw Smith slap Rock in the face during the live airing of the annual award show. Whilst presenting the Best Documentary award, the comedian joked about Jada being bald, saying "Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see ya".

Before announcing the winner of the award, Smith walked onstage, slapped Rock in the face and then returned to his seat, yelling "keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth" twice.

After the slapping incident, Will went onto win his first ever Best Actor Oscar for his role of Richard Williams in the 2021 biopic King Richard. During his heartfelt speech, the legendary actor apologised to the Academy for his actions saying:

"Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said. I look like the crazy father just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things".

Will Smith accepts the Actor in a Leading Role award for ‘King Richard’ onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Picture: Getty

24 hours later, Smith apologised to Rock via Instagram, releasing a statement that read:

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally".

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness" he continued.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Picture: Getty

"I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress. Sincerely, Will".