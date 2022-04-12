Chris Rock "will only talk about Will Smith Oscars slap under certain conditions"

The comedian has revealed that he will only address the Will Smith Oscars slap incident under his terms, during his live show in Indio, California.

Chris Rock has addressed the infamous moment where Will Smith slapped him on live TV at the Oscars last month. The shocking moment took the world by storm, and resulted in Will being banned from the Academy Awards for ten years.

The Recording Academy's decision came after Will Smith had resigned for "hurting" Chris and "betraying the trust of the Academy. Now, Chris Rock has addressed the incident during one of his live shows.

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith – March 27, 2022. Picture: Getty

On Friday night (Apr 8) the 57-year-old comedian made it clear that he will not be talking about the infamous incident until he gets paid.

The comedian is currently on his Ego Death World Tour, and stopped off to do a show at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California.

While the star didn't go into depth about the situation, he referenced the incident on stage, saying: "I’m okay. I have a whole show, and I’m not talking about that until I get paid."

Rock further joked: "Life is good. I got my hearing back."

Chris Rock exits The Wilbur Theatre after performing two sold out comedy shows in Boston, Massachusetts on March 31, 2022. Picture: Getty

The Madagascar star, previously spoke out during a performance at The Wilbur Theatre in Boston on Thursday, after a heckler shouted out a negative comments about Will.

At the show, an audience member shouted: "[expletive] Will Smith," to which Chris simply replied: "No, no, no, no, no," clearly disagreeing with the cursing against the Fresh Prince actor.

The Down To Earth comedian received a formal apology from the Academy and from Will himself after the actor walked on stage and slapped Chris on stage.

The King Richard actor walked on stage and slapped Rock in his face after he made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, while presenting an award.

Jada Pinkett-Smith rolled her eyes after Chris Rock made a joke about her shaved head. The actress previously opened up about her hair loss due to her alopecia condition. Picture: Getty

Rock, compared Jada's shaved head to G.I. Jane – a 1997 film where Demi Moore wears a bald haircut. The comedian said: “Jada, I love you. I can’t wait for G.I. Jane 2”.

However, the joke was not taken lightly, as the actress opened up about shaving her head last year due to struggles with hair-loss condition alopecia.

In a statement following the ceremony, Will apologised for his actions, stating: "I would like to publicly apologise to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

Following the announcement hat Will had received a ten-year ban from the Academy Awards for attacking Rock on stage, the academy also reached out to Chris in a statement.

ada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith celebrated Will Smith's Oscars win at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: Getty

The statement read: "We want to express our deep gratitude to Mr. Rock for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances. We also want to thank our hosts, nominees, presenters and winners for their poise and grace during our telecast."

Will, who won the Best Actor accolade for King Richard, responded: "I accept and respect the Academy’s decision."

Since then, Will Smith is said to have checked into a luxury high-end retreat following the incident.

