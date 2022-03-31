Will Smith 'refused to leave' the Oscars after he slapped Chris Rock on stage

The actor was allegedly asked to leave the ceremony shortly after slapping Rock in the face but refused, winning the Best Actor award moments later

Will Smith reportedly declined to leave the Oscars ceremony after he slapped Chris Rock in the face during the live show after the comedian made a joke about Jada's bald head.

In a statement released by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, they state: "Mr Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, [but] we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently".

Will Smith slaps US actor Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. Picture: Getty

They also announced that 'they have initiated disciplinary proceedings against Mr Smith for violations of the Academy's Standards of Conduct'. These include inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behaviour, and compromising the integrity of the Academy

The Academy have claimed that 'action may be taken at its next board meeting on 18 April, which could result in suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions of Mr Smith'.

During the live airing of the 94th annual show, Rock mocked Jada's hair loss whilst presenting the Best Documentary award saying "Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see ya", after she publicly spoke out about suffering from alopecia last year.

After the joke, Smith walked onstage, slapped Rock in the face and then returned to his seat yelling "keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth" twice.

After the incident, he won the Best Actor award for his role of Richard Williams in the 2021 biopic King Richard; a film about the father and coach of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Picture: Getty

Smith later apologised for attacking Rock on his Instagram, releasing a statement that read:

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally".

The statement continued: "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness".

"I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress. Sincerely, Will".