Jada Pinkett-Smith's Red Table Talk releases statement about addressing Will Smith's Oscars slap

The Smith family addressed the Oscars slapping incident during the season 5 premiere of Red Table Talk

Jada Pinkett-Smith's controversial talk show Red Table Talk returned for its fifth season last night, opening with a bang as it appeared the Smith family addressed the Will Smith Oscars slapping incident.

Before Jada, Willow and Adrienne sat down, a brief message appeared on screen that read: "Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focused on deep healing".

The statement continued: "Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls. Until then the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guest".

In the first episode of the season, singer Janelle Monáe sat down with the ladies to discuss her struggled with being famous and fitting in. They also discussed how she overcame her fears of abandonment and healed from the traumatizing effects of her father’s drug addiction.

Last month at the 94th Academy Awards, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in the face during the live show after the comedian mocked Jada's hair loss on stage whilst presenting the award for Best Documentary saying "Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see ya".

Will then walked onstage, slapped him in the face before returning to his seat yelling "keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth" twice.

Will later apologised for his actions in a post on Instagram that read:

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally" he wrote in his apology.

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness" the statement continues.

"I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress. Sincerely, Will".

Will Smith accepts the Actor in a Leading Role award for ‘King Richard’ onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Picture: Getty

Shortly after apologising, the 54-year-old actor resigned from the the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences; with them later making the decision to ban him for 10 years from attending the Oscars or any of their respected events.

"The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards" AMPAS president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson said in a statement.

The statement continued "The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage".