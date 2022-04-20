Jada Pinkett-Smith returns to Red Table Talk for first time since Will Smith Oscars slap

The controversial series returns with a brand new episode today on Facebook Watch

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jada Pinkett-Smith has released the new trailer for her controversial chat show 'Red Table Talk' just weeks after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in the face live at the 2022 Academy Awards.

At one point during the trailer, The Matrix Resurrections actress can be seen crying alongside her daughter Willow Smith and mum Adrienne Banfield-Norris as they return for season 5 of the hit show.

Red Table Talk | All New Episodes Emmy Award-Winning “Red Table Talk” returns with powerful & healing conversations featuring global superstar, author and LGBTQIA+ champion Janelle Monáe, exclusives with Kim Basinger and her daughter Ireland Baldwin, the heartbroken parents of Miss USA Cheslie Kryst who tragically died by suicide earlier this year. Willow, Jaden and Trey Smith take over the Table for the first time and victims of notorious con artists The Tinder Swindler and Anna Delvey tell their sides of the story… plus much, much more. Join us as “Red Table Talk” kicks off all new episodes this Wednesday 9am PST. Posted by Red Table Talk on Monday, April 18, 2022

In the trailer, the Smith ladies can be seen speaking with singer Janelle Monáe, actress Kim Basinger and her daughter Ireland Baldwin as well as Jaden Smith.

Last month, Will Smith shocked the world when he slapped Chris Rock onstage after he joked about her hair loss on stage whilst presenting the award for Best Documentary by saying "Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see ya.

He walked onstage, slapped Rock in the face before returning to his seat yelling "keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth" twice.

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. Picture: Getty

Smith apologised to Rock for slapping him in the face, later resigning from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences.

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally" he wrote in his apology.

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness" the statement continues.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Picture: Getty

"I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress. Sincerely, Will".

The 54-year-old actor has now been banned from the Academy Awards for ten years.