Jada Pinkett-Smith and Tupac dance to classic Will Smith song in resurfaced clip

In the viral video, the two can be seen having fun dancing and lip-syncing to Will's 1987 classic 'Parents Just Don't Understand'

A video of Jada Pinkett-Smith and the late Tupac dancing and singing to DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince's 1987 hit 'Parents Just Don't Understand' has resurfaced amid Will Smith's slapping incident.

In the clip from 1998, which was shared on TikTok, The Matrix Resurrections makes an appearance on The Keenen Ivory Wayans Show when the host shows Jada and the audience the hilarious throwback video.

Fans of both Jada and Tupac will know that the two had a very close relationship before his death in 1996. They both attended Baltimore School for the Arts together when they were teenagers.

Jada also famously shared a poem on her IG that Tupac wrote for her before his passing which read:

"Some say nothing gold can last forever / And 2 believe this [I] need no proof / I have witnessed all that was pure in me / And be changed by the evil men can do / The innocence possessed by children / Once lived inside my soul / But surviving years with criminal peers / Has turned my warm heart to cold".

"I used 2 dream and fantasize / But now I'm scared 2 sleep / Petrified, not to live or die / But to awaken and still be me / It is true that nothing gold can last / We will all one day see death / When the purest hearts are torn apart / LOST SOULS are all that's left / Down on my knees I beg of God / To save me from this fate / Let me live to see what was gold in me / Before it is all too late."

US actor Will Smith slaps US actor Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. Picture: Getty

The resurfaced video of Jada and Tupac dancing to Will Smith's classic hit comes just two weeks after Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock in the face at the 94th Academy Awards after he joked about her hair loss on stage whilst presenting the award for Best Documentary.

After he joked about Jada appearing in G.I. Jane 2, Smith then walked onstage, slapped him in the face before returning to his seat yelling "keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth" twice.

Since the incident, Smith made an official apology for his actions via Instagram, later opting resign from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences.

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally" the statement read.

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness".

US actor Will Smith accepts the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for "King Richard" onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 202. Picture: Getty

"I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress. Sincerely, Will".