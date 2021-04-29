Willow Smith comes out as Polyamorous on ‘Red Table Talk’: What does it mean?

The 'Transparent Soul' artist opened up about being polyamorous during a sit down with her mother Jada Pinkett Smith and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris on Red Table Talk.

Willow Smith reveals that the history of marriage 'irks' her during a chat about relationships and sexuality. Picture: Getty

The 20-year-old explained: "The history of marriage really irks me. Just the history of marriage as a whole and what it has represented over the years, for women in particular."

Willow continued: "I feel like the only way that I would get married is – let’s say me and my partner or partners wants to help people, and we need to put our finances together in order to make that vision happen."

She added: "That’s the only way I could see myself getting married." Jada had earlier asked Willow to explain how she came to be polyamorous.

Willow revealed she liked "the freedom" to be able to create a relationship that works for her needs without feeling forced to conform to monogamy because that’s what society says is the "right thing".

Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith welcomed Willow Smith on October 31st 2000. Picture: Getty

"So, I was like, how can I structure the way that I approach relationships with that in mind? Also, doing research into polyamory, the main reasons why monogamous relationships – or why marriage, why divorces happen – is infidelity," she added.

Jada understood where Willow was coming from and weighed in: "When you were like, “Hey, this is my get down”, I was like, 'I totally get it'"

"Wanting to set up your life in a way that you can have what it is that you want, I think anything goes as long as the intentions are clear. You know what I mean?" Jada added.

But what does it mean to be polyamorous? Here's a guide to understanding polygamy.