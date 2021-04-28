Willow Smith 'Transparent Soul' lyrics meaning explained

Willow Smith 'Transparent Soul' lyrics meaning explained. Picture: Getty

The singer has dropped a pop-punk single featuring Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker.

Willow Smith has linked up with Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker to drop 'Transparent Soul' (stylised as 't r a n s p a r e n t s o u l'), a fiery new punk-pop single.

The 20-year-old musician - who performs under the mononym Willow - turns her hand to a new genre as she explores a more rock-infused sound, with some edgy visuals to match.

In the music video, Willow channels a grungy aesthetic, sporting a heavy dose of black eyeliner, black bondage pants and combat boots as she shreds on an electric guitar in an empty white studio.

But what to the lyrics to 'Transparent Soul' actually mean?

All your little fake friends will sell your secrets for some cash - In the celebrity world, it's not uncommon for people to sell stories about those in the public eye in exchange for money.

Smile in my face, then put your cig out on my back / If you ever see me, just get to runnin' like The Flash - Here, Willow warns those who may try to double-cross her and say back things about her while she's not around. She references The Flash, a DC Comics superhero who has the power to move at superhuman speeds.

He's a snake, just like you - The term 'snake' is used here to describe someone who acts in a deceitful of backstabbing manner. One of the oldest mythological symbols, the snake can carry negative and sinful connotations - in the bible, the snake tempted Eve in the Garden Of Eden.

Transparent soul / I can see right through - Willow suggests she can see through the lies of the subject of the song. They are transparent, meaning they may have ulterior motives and aren't very good at hiding them.

Yeah, they're treating me like royalty, but is it kissin' ass? - Willow is questioning the actions of those around her. She's asking if they're genuinely treating her well or if they're purely doing it for some sort of gain.

The 20-year-old musician - who performs under the mononym Willow - turns her hand to a new genre as she explores a more rock-infused sound. Picture: YouTube

Check out the lyrics to 'Transparent Soul' by Willow Smith below:

One, two, three, four



I don't f**kin' know if it's a lie or it's a fact

All your little fake friends will sell your secrets for some cash (Hey, hey)

Smile in my face, then put your cig out on my back

If you ever see me, just get to runnin' like The Flash



I knew a boy just like you

He's a snake, just like you

Such a fake, just like you, but I can see the truth



Transparent soul

I can see right through, just so you know

Transparent soul

I can see right through, just so you know



I don't f**kin' know if it's paradise or it's a trap

Yeah, they're treating me like royalty, but is it kissin' ass? (Hey, hey)

No one's brave enough to take the fall right

But it's all your fault, why you actin' like it's alright?



I knew a girl just like you

She was vain, just like you

Such a pain, just like you and everybody knows the truth



Transparent soul

I can see right through, just so you know

Transparent soul

I can see right through, just so you know



It's clear to me now

You're scared of me, wow

It's clear to me now

(Transparent soul)



It's clear to me now

You're scared of me, wow

It's clear to me now

(Transparent soul)



Transparent soul

I can see right through, just so you know

Transparent soul

I can see right through, just so you know