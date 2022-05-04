Dave Chappelle attacked by man on stage during stand-up Netflix show

The comedian was attacked on stage by a man during his stand-up Netflix show at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Clips emerged online from last night's Netflix Is A Joke event, where a man is seen walking towards the stage and attacking the comedian before being dragged off by security.

The altercation happened towards the end of Chappelle's set.

Dave Chapelle has been attacked on stage during his 'Netflix Is A Joke' stand-up show. Picture: Getty

Fellow comedian and actor Jamie Foxx, who was watching the show nearby at the Hollywood Bowl rushed on stage to help diffuse the situation.

Conflicting reports indicated the suspect may have been armed with a gun and a knife. However, it has not been confirmed by Los Angeles police.

Chappelle recently sparked outrage in the trans community with controversial comments in a Netflix show last year. After the attack, Chappelle joked: 'It was a trans man.'

The comedian also told the audience after picking up the microphone following the attack: 'I am going to kill that n****.'

Dave Chappelle just got attacked on stage



Chris Rock, who also performed later at the event addressed being slapped by Will Smith at The Oscars back in March.

The 57-year-old comedian came on stage and joked: 'Was that Will Smith?' in reference to the man who attacked Chappelle.

The man was later treated by paramedics for a badly injured arm as he was taken to hospital by an ambulance, footage shows.

On the venue's website, it states that the show, 'Dave Chappelle and Friends', would be a 'phone-free experience' and that attendees would have to secure their phones inside pouches.

After the suitation became under control, Chappelle thanked Foxx on stage during the curtain call.

LAPD confirmed they responded to the incident at the Hollywood Bowl around 10:45pm. Picture: Twitter

He said: 'Shout out to Jamie Foxx by the way. Whenever you're in trouble, Jamie Foxx will show up in a sheriff's hat.'

Foxx replied: 'I thought that was part of the show, I didn't know what the f***...'Chappelle said: 'I grabbed the back of that n**** head. His hair was spongy. Absorbent.'

Singer-actor Foxx, added: 'Listen, I just want to say, this man is an absolute genius. We've got to make sure we protect him at all times.'

He continued: 'For every comedian who comes out here, this means everything. You're a genius. You're a legend, I enjoyed myself thoroughly, and we're not going to let nothing happen to you.'

In 2021, Chappelle came under over jokes about trans people in his Netflix comedy show The Closer. Picture: Getty

Last year, Chappelle was criticised over jokes about trans people in his Netflix comedy show The Closer.

During the controversial special, he made one comment stating that 'gender is a fact', prompting Netflix staff to protest against him and his shows.