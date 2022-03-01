Jamie Foxx just did an impression of Jay-Z and we are screaming

The singer-actor has shocked fans with a spot-on impression of rapper Jay-Z.

Jamie Foxx has blown fans away with his master impersonation of rapper Jay-Z.

While the 54-year-old actor has proven himself over the years, giving us an insight to another one of his skills; he shocked fans with a new one.

Jamie Foxx and Jay-Z spotted together at the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014. Picture: Getty

In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, Foxx explained how his impersonation of one person or character can sometimes lead into the next.

The comedian-actor-singer was reflecting on his early years of doing stand-up for his elementary school classes, revealing how he discovered his skill for impersonating different voices.

Jamie Foxx is an American actor, comedian, and singer. Picture: Getty

“At that time, it was the Muppets. … So I would do Kermit the Frog. ‘Kermit the Frog, Sesame Street News, I’m here with the three little pigs,’” he said, while doing the impression at the 1:37:00 minute mark.

He added: “Which actually sounds like Sammy Davis Jr., ‘Because sometimes, who could take a sunrise...’ Which actually sounds like Jay-Z.”

Foxx went from impression to impression, leading him to deliver his Jigga impression. Not only did he nail Jay-Z's voice, but he also gave a Jay-z-like facial expression.

Jay-Z is an American rapper, songwriter, record executive and entrepreneur. Picture: Getty

“Nice party, it’s crazy,” he said as Jay-Z. “You know, I started off in Marcy Projects, I’m here with Beyoncé. ... Dame had an idea, so we just—hahaha, it’s crazy.”

Foxx has previously shown the world his combination Jay-Z/Kermit/Sammy Davis Jr. impression in the past.

After revealing a joke that he told Mike Tyson, Foxx gave some insight into his Oscar-winning performance as music legend Ray Charles for the 2004 film Ray around.

Foxx explained that he had to played the character for a year and slimmed down by more than 50 pounds for the role.

Foxx revealed that Terrence Howard would stay in character throughout production as character Gossie McGee and even showed up as the character at an NBA game.

Likewise, Foxx revealed he had to tune into the fine details to play Ray Charles.

“I had to lose all of this weight, because they didn’t have no gyms back in the day,” he said. “And for like a year and a half, just listen to the music for this one.

It’s not always like that, but for him, listen to the music, listen to the way he [goes], ‘Ay, you know what.’ Just listen to the small things.”

Watch the full interview above.