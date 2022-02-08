Suge Knight claims Jay-Z was ‘taped up and robbed’ in resurfaced clip

8 February 2022, 15:06

The rap music executive claimed Hov was 'gagged and robbed' in Los Angeles in a resurfaced clip.

Suge Knight revealed that Jay-Z was once taped up and robbed in Los Angeles in a resurfaced clip – and fans are startled by what went down.

Is Skyler Knight related to Suge? Fan theories suggest she's the music executive's daughter

While the hip-hop music executive is currently incarcerated, new pieces of information from his tales have resurfaced online.

In 2018, Suge Knight was sentenced to 28 years in prison, after pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter in a fatal 2015 hit-and-run.
In 2018, Suge Knight was sentenced to 28 years in prison, after pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter in a fatal 2015 hit-and-run. Picture: Getty

This time around, Knight, 56, claims to have knowledge on Jay-Z being robbed during a visit to L.A.

In the 2002 interview on Last Call with Carson Daly, Knight opened up about his rumoured beef with the '99 Problems' rapper.

The interview came a few years after Jay-Z’s 1999 collaboration with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, who both left Knight’s Death Row Records in 1996 and 1998 respectively.

Jay-Z and Suge Knight were rumoured to have tension during the East Coast versus West Coast beef.
Jay-Z and Suge Knight were rumoured to have tension during the East Coast versus West Coast beef. Picture: Getty

The clip begins with Knight addressing claims that there's beef between him and Hov and what he thinks of his music.

While the co-founder and CEO of Death Row Records respects what Jay-Z has done in music, he also threw a jab at Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, who allegedly made sure Jay-Z remained safe in L.A.

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre collaborated with Jay-Z in 1999.
Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre collaborated with Jay-Z in 1999. Picture: Getty

“The only thing I know about Jay-Z is that he came to L.A. a few times, and Snoop and Dre told him that, ‘When you on the west coast, you wrote a song for me, don’t worry ’bout nothing,’” Knight recalls.

“Next thing I know he’s taped up, robbed, and gagged.”

Daly then proceeds to ask if he knows who was responsible for the robbery, Suge responded: “Who knows,” but is also sure to praise

“The thing about, I think Jay-Z’s a great guy because he’s great at what he do.”

Knight is serving a 28-year prison sentence for voluntary manslaughter and receiving his third strike under California’s Three-strikes law.

The hip-hop mogul is currently incarcerated at RJ Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego, and will be eligible for parole in July 2037.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

The BRIT Awards 2022 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Brit Awards 2022: Full list of award winners & nominees

Who is Chris Brown's 'alleged' third baby mama Diamond Brown? Age, Instagram & more

Who is Chris Brown's alleged third baby mama Diamond Brown? Age, Instagram & more

Chris Brown

Stormzy, Maya Jama and Ben Simmons

Maya Jama dating history: from Stormzy to Ben Simmons

Chris Brown kids: how many does he have and who are the mothers of his children?

Chris Brown kids: how many does he have and who are the mothers of his children?

Chris Brown

Trending

Chris Brown 'confirms' birth of rumoured third child with Diamond Brown

Chris Brown 'confirms' birth of rumoured third child with Diamond Brown

Chris Brown

Adele sparks engagement rumours after wearing huge ring at Brit Awards 2022

Adele sparks engagement rumours after wearing huge ring at Brit Awards 2022
Kanye West 'Jeen-Yuhs' Netflix documentary: Release date, trailer & more

Kanye West 'Jeen-Yuhs' Netflix documentary: Release date, trailer & more

Kanye West

What will Rihanna & A$AP Rocky name their baby? Fan predictions revealed

What will Rihanna & A$AP Rocky name their baby? Fan predictions revealed

Rihanna

Kanye West new album 2022 'Donda 2': Release date, tracklist, features & more

Kanye West new album 2022 'Donda 2': release date, tracklist, features & more

Kanye West

Zendaya responds to claims that hit show 'Euphoria’ glorifies drug use

Zendaya responds to claims that hit show 'Euphoria’ glorifies drug use