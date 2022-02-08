Suge Knight claims Jay-Z was ‘taped up and robbed’ in resurfaced clip

The rap music executive claimed Hov was 'gagged and robbed' in Los Angeles in a resurfaced clip.

Suge Knight revealed that Jay-Z was once taped up and robbed in Los Angeles in a resurfaced clip – and fans are startled by what went down.

While the hip-hop music executive is currently incarcerated, new pieces of information from his tales have resurfaced online.

In 2018, Suge Knight was sentenced to 28 years in prison, after pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter in a fatal 2015 hit-and-run. Picture: Getty

This time around, Knight, 56, claims to have knowledge on Jay-Z being robbed during a visit to L.A.

In the 2002 interview on Last Call with Carson Daly, Knight opened up about his rumoured beef with the '99 Problems' rapper.

The interview came a few years after Jay-Z’s 1999 collaboration with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, who both left Knight’s Death Row Records in 1996 and 1998 respectively.

Jay-Z and Suge Knight were rumoured to have tension during the East Coast versus West Coast beef. Picture: Getty

The clip begins with Knight addressing claims that there's beef between him and Hov and what he thinks of his music.

While the co-founder and CEO of Death Row Records respects what Jay-Z has done in music, he also threw a jab at Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, who allegedly made sure Jay-Z remained safe in L.A.

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre collaborated with Jay-Z in 1999. Picture: Getty

“The only thing I know about Jay-Z is that he came to L.A. a few times, and Snoop and Dre told him that, ‘When you on the west coast, you wrote a song for me, don’t worry ’bout nothing,’” Knight recalls.

“Next thing I know he’s taped up, robbed, and gagged.”

Daly then proceeds to ask if he knows who was responsible for the robbery, Suge responded: “Who knows,” but is also sure to praise

“The thing about, I think Jay-Z’s a great guy because he’s great at what he do.”

Knight is serving a 28-year prison sentence for voluntary manslaughter and receiving his third strike under California’s Three-strikes law.

The hip-hop mogul is currently incarcerated at RJ Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego, and will be eligible for parole in July 2037.