Is Skyler Knight related to Suge? Fan theories suggest she's the music executive's daughter

The late rapper King Von, who was fatally shot in November last year, is expecting a child with Skyler Knight.

While there were rumours spreading that the rapper was having a baby, King Von's sister, Kayla B confirmed he is expecting a child with Skyler on Twitter.

King Von was tragically shot and killed in November 2020. Picture: Getty

Fans immediately looked into who Skylar Knight is. However, there is not much information about her on the internet.

However, Knight did share a pregnancy photo of herself laying down in white sheets showing off her baby bump.

On Instagram, Knight captioned the photo: "Every Ending Is A New Beginning...👼".

The hair business owner shared clips of items she received for the baby following her baby shower, where the Von family showered her with gifts.

Knight even received a new car and house as a push present, as revealed by Kayla B in a tweet. She wrote: "Her push gift was a 2021 & a new house, my baby mama".

While the information was shocking for Von's fans to digest, it did not take any time for people to come up with theories about who Skyler Knight is.

One fan took to Twitter and wrote "King Von new baby with Suge Knight daughter is so wild to me".

The tweet sparked speculation around whether King Von impregnated Suge Knight's supposed daughter.

Skyler Knight at her baby shower. Picture: Twitter/@Beezyytatted

According to Suge Knight's bio, he has eight children – two of which are his daughters – Bailei Knight and Posh Knight.

However, there has been rumours that Suge Knight has other children that are unknown. Arion Knight, shared a photo of herself and Suge Knight from prison in December 2019.

Reports claimed that she was his daughter.

Now, people are speculating whether Skyler Knight is another one of Suge's daughter's that the public weren't previously aware about.

Fans are mostly going off the fact that Skyler has the same last name as the music executive, 'Knight'.

See the speculation below.

I was wondering when somebody was gone bring up King Von knocking up Suge Knights daughter 😂 — #Junior ❤ LONG LIVE NIPSEY 🏁💙! (@ThatDamnCandy) June 13, 2021

Damn King Von got Suge Knight daughter pregnant? Or is that fake? — ⚡️TTimeDaFlare⚡️ (@Ayo_TTime9) December 20, 2020

So King Von Really Got Suge Daughter Pregnant? — SheChoseMoney (@thegreat_gmoney) December 20, 2020

Suge Knight’s daughter might be pregnant w King Von’s baby? If that’s true Asian will be in shambles lollllll 🤐 — 💜 (@ashleysteez) December 23, 2020

King Von got a baby on the way by Suge Knights daughter 🤦🏽‍♀️ — Mone (@S_Mone3) December 27, 2020

King von got suge knight daughter preggers?! 😭😭 damn .. is this true? — therealJAY🔮💋 (@itsmeoveryou__) June 13, 2021

While there is rumours, there is no official evidence or proof that claims Skyler is Suge Knight's daughter.

A Reddit user initially sparked the rumours while titling a post 'Breaking! Von Got Suge Knight Daughter Pregnant Expecting Gender Unknown'.

However, we cannot deny or confirm that Suge Knight is the father of Skyler Knight.