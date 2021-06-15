Is King Von the father of Skyler Knight's baby?

15 June 2021, 12:46

Is King Von the father of Skyler Knight's baby?
Is King Von the father of Skyler Knight's baby? Picture: Getty

Who is Skyler Knight? Here's everything we know about King Von's unborn child's mother.

Late rapper King Von – who was tragically shot and killed in Atlanta in November 2020 – has a child on the way. The "Took Her To The O" rapper is expecting a child with Skyler Knight.

Who is Asian Doll? Was she dating rapper King Von before his death?

Von's sister Kayla – known as iamkaylab on Instagram – revealed that the family attended a baby shower for the late rapper's alleged baby mama, who claims to be pregnant with his child.

"Wish he was here 2 be with us," said Kayla, revealing that the family had bought her a new car and house as her push present. 

But who is Skyler Knight?

  1. Who is Skyler Knight?

    Skyler Knight is a self proclaimed entrepreneur who runs her own hair business.

    The Instagram star's business 'Sky Clips' specialises in quality hair extensions.

    Her hair business has promotes products such as straight, curly, body wave and blonde hair clip in extensions.

    According to her Instagram biography, Sky Clips is based in Atlanta and provides shipping worldwide for 5/7 business days.

  2. Is Skyler Knight expecting a child with King Von?

    On Sunday (Jun 13) King Von’s sister, Kayla B, took to Twitter where she posted videos and pictures from a baby shower. T

    The posts revealed that Von is expecting a child with a woman named Skyler. 

    Kayla took to Twitter and confirmed her late brother was expecting a child with Skyler.

    She wrote: "congratulations skylar & von ... 4L".

    In another tweet, a fan wrote "oh wow he's having another kid", to which Kayla replied "yes".

    King Von's sister, Kayla B, confirms the late rapper is expecting another child
    King Von's sister, Kayla B, confirms the late rapper is expecting another child. Picture: Twitter/@Beezytatted

    Von's sister revealed she had bought the baby so many gifts for the shower, writing: "I got the baby soooooooo much Sh*t. I’m the baby daddy!"

    On Instagram, Skyler uploaded a photo of the gifts Kayla had bought her and Von's baby, while thanking her.

    Skyler Knight shares a photo of the gifts she received from Kayla B at her baby shower.
    Skyler Knight shares a photo of the gifts she received from Kayla B at her baby shower. Picture: Instagram/@skylerknight

    Kayla also revealed that the family bought Skyler a new car and a house as her push present.

    "Her push gift was a 2021 & a new house, my baby mama".

  3. What is Skyler Knight's Instagram?

    On Monday (Jun 14) Skyler Knight took to Instagram to share a photo from her pregnancy photoshoot.

    She captioned the post "Every Ending Is A New Beginning...👼"

    Knight's Instagram profile photo is of King Von.

    Her Instagram account is @skylerknight. She has over a whopping 95.7k followers on the social media platform.

