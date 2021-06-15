Is King Von the father of Skyler Knight's baby?

Who is Skyler Knight? Here's everything we know about King Von's unborn child's mother.

Late rapper King Von – who was tragically shot and killed in Atlanta in November 2020 – has a child on the way. The "Took Her To The O" rapper is expecting a child with Skyler Knight.

Von's sister Kayla – known as iamkaylab on Instagram – revealed that the family attended a baby shower for the late rapper's alleged baby mama, who claims to be pregnant with his child.

"Wish he was here 2 be with us," said Kayla, revealing that the family had bought her a new car and house as her push present.

But who is Skyler Knight?