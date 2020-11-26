Who is Asian Doll? Was she dating rapper King Von before his death?

The star is most known for her singles "First Off" and "Rock Out".

Asian Doll's name has been ringing in mainstream news recently. After dropping her 2020 project Doll SZN, the Dallas star has been increasingly gaining traction.

The star quickly became couple goals with rapper King Von, once they shared photos of themselves on social media.

Sadly, King Von's life was cut short after he was shot dead in Atlanta on November 6, 2020. Adian Doll has been vocal about how this has impacted her on social media, letting her fans into her personal life.

However, many people still want to know more about the upcoming artist. Find out more information about Asian Doll below.