Mike Tyson vs. Logan Paul fight: date, tickets, venue & more

Mike Tyson vs Logan Paul fight: date, tickets, venue & more. Picture: Getty

The fight has been scheduled for early 2022.

Mike Tyson has confirmed his return to boxing in early 2022 to fight YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul.

The former undisputed heavyweight champion will reportedly return to the boxing ring in February 2022 to fight Paul, telling The Sun, "I am going to have a return fight in February and we are pretty sceptical about the opponent, but it will be a really stimulating opponent".

Here's what we know about the fight so far.

Mike Tyson has spoken out on his rumoured fight with Logan Paul. Picture: Getty