Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight: When it's happening & all the details

By Anna Suffolk

How can I watch Jake Paul VS Mike Tyson's fight and when is it? Here's all you need to know.

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson have announced that they will be fighting each other in a boxing match this year.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer and former pro boxer will step into the AT&T stadium in Texas this summer, and it's great news for fans as it will be available worldwide on Netflix.

So, when are Jake Paul and Mike Tyson fighting each other and how can you watch across the world? Here's all the details.

