7 March 2024, 14:42 | Updated: 7 March 2024, 14:57

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight: When it's happening & all the details.

By Anna Suffolk

How can I watch Jake Paul VS Mike Tyson's fight and when is it? Here's all you need to know.

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson have announced that they will be fighting each other in a boxing match this year.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer and former pro boxer will step into the AT&T stadium in Texas this summer, and it's great news for fans as it will be available worldwide on Netflix.

So, when are Jake Paul and Mike Tyson fighting each other and how can you watch across the world? Here's all the details.

Jake Paul will be fighting Mike Tyson.
Jake Paul will be fighting Mike Tyson.

  1. When is Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson?

    Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson will take place on Saturday, July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

    It will be headlined by The Problem Child, Jake “El Gallo” Paul (9-1, 6 KOs) vs. the Baddest Man on the Planet, Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs).

    Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson marks Jake Paul’s most-anticipated fight to date and his second fight of 2024 following back-to-back knockouts against professional boxers Ryan Bourland on Saturday, March 2 and Andre August in December 2023.

    Jake Paul pictured in March 2024.
    Jake Paul pictured in March 2024.

  2. How can I watch Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson?

    Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson will stream live globally, exclusively on Netflix on Saturday, July 20, 2024 from the 80,000-seat capacity AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

    “I'm very much looking forward to stepping into the ring with Jake Paul at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas,” revealed Mike Tyson.

    “He's grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ‘kid’ can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT.

    Mike Tyson holds the record as the youngest boxer to win the WBC, WBA, and IBF world heavyweight titles and the first heavyweight boxer to hold the titles simultaneously.
    Mike Tyson holds the record as the youngest boxer to win the WBC, WBA, and IBF world heavyweight titles and the first heavyweight boxer to hold the titles simultaneously.

  3. How can you get tickets for Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson?

    Tickets for the fight and presale sign up can be found here.

