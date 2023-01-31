Jake Paul slammed for leaving cruel comment under Tommy Fury and Molly Mae's baby post

Jake Paul has come under fire for leaving a cruel comment underneath Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague's baby announcement post.

Tommy Fury, 23, announced the birth of his baby daughter yesterday (Monday 30th January), in a sweet joint Instagram post with his influencer girlfriend Molly Mae.

"23/01/23🤍", they captioned the post announcing the birth, to which Jake Paul quickly responded to the news underneath the picture.

Tommy and Molly-Mae shared the birth of their daughter yesterday on socials. Picture: Instagram

Whereas other influencers and celebs left congratulatory comments for Tommy and Molly-Mae, Jake Paul took another route.

He wrote: "just in time to watch your dad get knocked out" underneath the birth announcement.

Fans were quick to call Jake 'cruel' for the brutal comment under the announcement of the newborn.

Jake Paul wrote this underneath Tommy's post announcing the birth of his daughter. Picture: Instagram

"Jake Paul is a menace", one user wrote on Twitter, and another wrote, "That is foul."

Tommy and Jake are due to fight next month in Saudi Arabia, after delaying their highly-anticipated fight three times.

The pair will face off on February 26 in Riyadh, the capital and largest city of Saudi Arabia.