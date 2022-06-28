Tommy Fury DENIED entry to the USA ahead of fight with Jake Paul

The boxer and his team were turned away from Heathrow airport this morning

Tommy Fury has revealed that he has been denied entry into the US ahead of his fight against YouTuber Jake Paul.

The boxer was due to travel to America to attend a press conference for the fight tomorrow.

However, the boxer explained in an Instagram story that a security guard pulled him aside and was told that his ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorisation) was denied.

Tommy Fury was due to be fighting YouTuber Jake Paul in August. Picture: Instagram

"I can stand here and say I've done absolutely nothing wrong, I've no clue why I'm not allowed to travel to the USA", Tommy adds.

"Like I say, I've been training for a fight this whole time and that's all I've been doing - I have no clue why they will not allow me to travel today, and neither does any of my team, or my lawyers."

He continued by saying, "So now I'm having to go to the embassies and all this sort of stuff trying to resolve it, and I'm in the middle of training guys. I don't know why this has happened today, it's a massive shock to me and my whole team.

"Obviously it is a matter that needs to be resolved, it's government issues, it's a lot bigger than the fight right now and I'm just trying to get it sorted."

Tommy addressing the travel ban in an Instagram story. Picture: Instagram

The 23-year-old is due to fight Jake Paul in August in New York.

Paul savagely responded to Tommy's travel ban by tweeting that "take them or admit ur a scared little b*tch."

Most Valuable Promotions, the company behind the match organisation, tweeted that "Despite many assurances by Tommy Fury and his team that he was able to come to the U.S., and knowing that Tommy was in California just last month, we were surprised to learn that he had an issue at Heathrow airport on Monday."

Tommy, no matter how hard u try to get out of this fight, I’m going 2 do everything in my power 2 not let u weasel ur way out. My team & my partners have made it clear the steps u need to take 2 solve ur latest excuse. Take them or admit ur a scared little bitch. #TommyFumbles — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 28, 2022

Tommy and his girlfriend, influencer Molly-Mae Hague, jetted off to LA last month without any notable travel mishaps.

The press conference, due to be held on June 29 has now been postponed as Tommy is unable to travel.

