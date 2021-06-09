Jake Paul Vs Tommy Fury fight: Everything we know about the boxing match so far

The YouTuber-turned-boxer and WBC Champion Tyson Fury's brother, Tommy, may go head-to-head in the boxing ring.

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have been urged to fight after the Love Island star's brother Tyson Fury, called for them to have a boxing match.

In a recent interview, John Fury (Tommy's dad) warned Jake Paul that his son Tommy would 'murder him' in a boxing match.

Talk of Tommy Fury, 22, fighting Paul, 24, was further fuelled after Tommy beat Jordan Grant at the Telford International Centre on Saturday (Jun 5).

Tommy extended his pro boxing record to 6-0 with a 40-36 points win against Jordan Grant in Telford. Picture: Getty

Speaking to IFL TV, Tommy Fury's dad said: "I'd give Jake Paul the back of my hand, and I'm 56-years-old."

He continued: "This kid [Tommy] would murder Jake Paul. He'd be on a life sentence, he'd have a murder charge if he fights Jake Paul".

But, when are Jake Paul and Tommy set to enter to ring? Here's everything we know about the fight so far.

Jake Paul holds an unbeaten boxing record with three knockout wins from three fights. Picture: Getty

When is Jake Paul and Tommy Fury's fight? While there has not been an official date announced for the fight, Tommy Fury's dad revealed a date that it could potentially be held on. In an interview, John Fury said: "If he (Jake Paul) wants a fight, there's a slot there on 24th July." "Grow some nuts and this kid will fight you. Don't worry about that, he steps away from nobody". What has Jake Paul said about fighting Tommy Fury? Jake Paul responded to Tyson Fury's request for him to fight his little brother Tommy Fury. In an Instagram video, Paul says: "The desperation is seeping through the pores of the Fury family". He continued: "It's quite embarrassing. The heavyweight champion of the world is on Instagram, talking about Jake Paul, begging me to fight his brother." "Listen Tommy, focus on your fight that's in a couple of weeks, that nobody even knows about by the way." Jake Paul tells Tommy Fury to "fight someone real" and then he will consider fighting him. Picture: Instagram/@jakepaul Paul added: "You're literally picking someone to fight you in three weeks, who hasn't even been training." "You don't even have an opponent who is going to go through a real camp. Fight someone real, do a real pay-per-view and then maybe we can chat." "The last guy you fought was 0-9. The people you've fought have a combined total record of 15 wins and 250 losses." "You guys are desperate. Tommy, you fight for $100,000. You have some ladders to climb to get onto my level. I’m not talking about this anymore. Peace out. F**k you guys.” What has Tommy Fury said about fighting Jake Paul? It all began when WBC champion Tyson Fury posted a video on his social media, challenging Jake Paul to a fight against his brother Tommy, who is unbeaten in five bouts. Paul extended his own undefeated record to three victories after knocking out former UFC fighter Ben Askren in the opening round. On Saturday (Jun 5) following Tommy Fury's victory against Scotland’s Jordan Grant, he revealed he is 'ready' to fight Jake Paul. “I’m ready, whenever. Come and get it. Listen I’m a Fury, it’s in my f*****g blood. If you want it, come and get it.” Tommy said in an interview. 'You can fight me any time, any place, anywhere. All you’ve got to do is get in touch' Tommy Fury tells Jake Paul. Picture: Instagram/@tommyfury Tommy Fury also chimed in on Jake Paul fighting Tyron Woodley, claiming he won't fight a person who is a proper challenge for him. "If there was any [chance] of Woodley beating Jake, then that contract wouldn't have been signed. Why would Jake put himself in a situation where he gets knocked out?" Tommy continued: "You will see another Jake Paul victory. He's not going to fight anybody who puts a test up because he doesn't need to."Why would he get his teeth knocked in? He's not stupid." "If the fight comes, then I will take it with both hands because it's easy money." "Why is Floyd fighting his brother Logan? Because it is easy money." "I've got my own career, my own path to take, my own journey to follow. If he comes into that, of course I would take it. I would butcher him for nothing." Tommy added. Speaking of Jake Paul trying to fight him, Tommy said "Calling my name is the wrong move for him."

While the fight has not yet been confirmed, Jake Paul revealed he would be up for it once Tommy Fury "gets to his level".