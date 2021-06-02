What is Jake Paul's net worth in 2021?
2 June 2021, 16:50
The YouTube sensation has earned his fame for many reasons, but what is Jake Paul's net worth in 2021?
Jake Paul has recently taken over headlines for his upcoming fight with Tyron Woodley, but the star had earned his fortune long before his boxing career.
Here's what we know about the YouTube star-turned-boxer.
-
What is Jake Paul's net worth in 2021?
According to sources, as of April 2021 the stars net worth sits at around $20 Million.
Whilst the majority of the stars wealth comes from his YouTube channel - he also gains income from social media sponsorship deals and his marketing company 'Team 10'.
-
Has Jake Paul always been rich?
Jake is believed to have had an ordinary childhood and was born in Westlake Ohio to parents Pam Stepnick - who is a Nurse and Greg Paul - who is a Realtor.
The star has one sibling, Logan Paul and studied at Westlake High School in Cleveland, Ohio - alongside his brother. However, unlike his equally famous sibling - Jake did not attend college after high school.
-
How did Jake Paul's career begin?
Similarly to his brother, Jake's online career began on Vine - where the star rapidly gained a large following.
By the time Vine shut down he had migrated to YouTube where his career continued to flourish, his channel now has over 20 Million subscribers.
In 2017 he got a role in one of Disney’s sitcoms ‘Bizaardvark’. His catchphrase in the comedy show was ‘It’s Everyday Bro".
Jake Paul was however dropped from the show, due to negative press surrounding his infamous wild house parties and hazardous pranks.
Despite this he proceeded to release his hit single ‘It’s Everyday Bro’, on YouTube which went viral.
More recently, Paul has emerged into the boxing world.
He has had an ongoing online back and forth beef with boxer Tommy Fury - causing a lot of controversy.
Now, Jake has gone viral following his announcement that he will be fighting mixed martial artist and UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley.
-
What does Jake Paul spend his money on?
The star is not shy about his wealth and is known to boast his lavish lifestyle online; often sharing posts of private jets and designer shoes and clothes.
Paul is also said to have lived in a $7m mansion in California until earlier this year.
The star is also often seen posed with a variety of expensive cars, including Rolls Royces, Lamborghinis and a custom Tesla that alone is said to have cost £81k.