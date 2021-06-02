What is Jake Paul's net worth in 2021?

Whilst the majority of the stars wealth comes from his YouTube channel - he also gains income from social media sponsorship deals and his marketing company 'Team 10'.

According to sources, as of April 2021 the stars net worth sits at around $20 Million.

The star has one sibling, Logan Paul and studied at Westlake High School in Cleveland, Ohio - alongside his brother. However, unlike his equally famous sibling - Jake did not attend college after high school.

Jake is believed to have had an ordinary childhood and was born in Westlake Ohio to parents Pam Stepnick - who is a Nurse and Greg Paul - who is a Realtor.

How did Jake Paul's career begin?

Similarly to his brother, Jake's online career began on Vine - where the star rapidly gained a large following.

By the time Vine shut down he had migrated to YouTube where his career continued to flourish, his channel now has over 20 Million subscribers.

In 2017 he got a role in one of Disney’s sitcoms ‘Bizaardvark’. His catchphrase in the comedy show was ‘It’s Everyday Bro".

Jake at the Radio Disney Music Awards. Picture: Getty

Jake Paul was however dropped from the show, due to negative press surrounding his infamous wild house parties and hazardous pranks.

Despite this he proceeded to release his hit single ‘It’s Everyday Bro’, on YouTube which went viral.

Jake Paul v AnEsonGib. Picture: Getty

More recently, Paul has emerged into the boxing world.

He has had an ongoing online back and forth beef with boxer Tommy Fury - causing a lot of controversy.

Now, Jake has gone viral following his announcement that he will be fighting mixed martial artist and UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley.