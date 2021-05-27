Jake Paul savagely trolls Floyd Mayweather ahead of fight with brother Logan

The YouTuber has pranked Floyd Mayweather after stealing the professional boxer's hat during a heated scuffle earlier this month.

Jake Paul is back at trolling Floyd Mayweather. The YouTuber star has pranked the professional boxer on social media, following their heated scuffle at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

On Wednesday (May 26) Paul attempted to ruffle Mayweather's feathers by joining the boxer's Clubhouse group.

Jake Paul's older brother Logan Paul is having a match against Floyd Mayweather on June 6. Picture: Getty

The audio app is a platform for people from around the world to host confor discussions, and Paul made his way into Mayweather's talk.

And in a video posted to social media, Paul said: "Paul is giving an interview right now on stage on this app called Clubhouse.

"I'm going to sneak on stage and say "gotcha stage". Let's see how this goes."Paul was then added to the 'stage' and said: "Hey Floyd, hey Floyd."

Mayweather responded by saying, "Yes?" and Paul added: "Gotcha stage, gotcha stage".

Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather scuffle at the Hard Rock Stadium on May 06, 2021. Picture: Getty

Mayweather said simply: "Ok, it's cool." before Paul interjected: "Get off Clubhouse, my brother's going to beat your ass." Mayweather seemed unfazed, adding: "Ok, that's cool. Anyway, like I was saying..."

Paul was then removed from the 'stage' and seemed particularly pleased with himself.

The pair initially came head-to head at the press conference for Jake's brother, Logan Paul's fight with Floyd.

During the conference, the pair got into a scuffle and Paul stole Floyd's hat off his head. He further trolled Mayweather by getting a "gotcha hat" tattoo and released "gotcha hat" march.

Mayweather and Logan will fight in Miami next weekend in an eight-round exhibition bout.

The retired legend has a professional record of 50-0 but it will not be on the line against Paul who has fought only one professional fight under his belt, against fellow YouTube star KSI.