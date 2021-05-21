Jake Paul exposed for 'faking DMs' from Tommy Fury's girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague

Tommy Fury's GF Molly-Mae Hague accused Jake Paul of posting a fake DMs that he claims she sent him.

Molly-Mae Hague and her boyfriend Tommy Fury have responded to Jake Paul's claims that the 21-year-old influencer sent him a DM back in 2018.

The 24-year-old YouTuber shared a lengthy response to Tommy Fury calling him out.

Paul claimed the 5-0 boxer called on his world heavyweight champion brother Tyson and boxing legend Shaquille O'Neal for help.

At the end of Paul's response, he accused Fury's girlfriend Molly-Mae – who he met on the 2019 season of Love Island, of sending him a message looking to meet up in 2018.

On Thursday (May 20) Molly Mae took to Twitter to expose Paul for sharing fake DMs, saying: "Times must be hard when you’re having to fake a DM.... photoshop is scary."

Molly-Mae Hague accuses Jake Paul for faking DMs he claimed she sent him in 2018. Picture: Twitter/@mollymaehague

Fury responded to Molly's tweet, writing "Literally" and a few sleeping emojis.

Fans also noticed the alleged DM features a white heart emoji in Molly Mae's username, which only came out in 2019.

Twitter users also pointed out that Paul's alleged DM screenshot had the wrong username.

Clearly fake the emoji used didn’t come out til 2019 when she supposedly sent this message in 2018 pic.twitter.com/7hfgjQNXdo — Bethany (@bethanylily2001) May 20, 2021

Couldn't even get the username and name the right way round 😂 pic.twitter.com/4bEC9wLdzQ — Jasmine (@Jascarrier) May 20, 2021

In an Instagram story, Paul addressed his fight with Fury, saying: "I don't know if you just saw that last video but the desperation is seeping through the paws of the Fury family."

"It is quite embarrassing, the heavyweight champion of the world ( Tyson Fury ) is on Instagram talking about Jake Paul begging me to fight his brother."

He continued; "Listen Tommy, focus on your fight that is in a couple of weeks that no one even knows about by the way. This video will be the biggest promotion for your whole entire fight."

"Find an opponent. You're literally picking someone to fight you in three weeks who hasn't even been training." Paul added.

"Fight someone real, do a real pay-per-view and then maybe we can talk. The last guy you fought was 0-9."

Jake Paul tells Tommy Fury to watch out for his girlfriend Molly-Mae sliding a "bunch of dude's DMs". Picture: Instagram

"The people you've fought in total have a combined record of 15 wins, 250 losses. You come looking for me in Miami to try and find me in a gym. You know damn well I'm not in Miami, I'm in Puerto Rico".

"If you want to pull up here I will gladly beat the f*** out of you.

"One last thing Tommy, you should be more worried about your girl sliding into a bunch of dude's DMs."

On June 5, Fury will return to the ring on the undercard of Daniel Dubois'return against Romaniam Bogdan Dinu in London.

Jake Paul has yet to announce a return date after his first round KO during a fight with Ben Askren last month. He has recently signed a multi-fight deal with Showtime Boxing in the US.

