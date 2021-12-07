Jake Paul savagely trolls Tommy Fury after he withdraws from boxing fight

The YouTuber-turned-boxer sent shots at Tommy Fury after he pulled out of their scheduled fight, due to a medical condition.

Jake Paul has called out Tommy Fury after learning that the boxer has withdrew from their scheduled fight due to an injury.

On Monday (Dec 6) reports of Fury pulling out of their boxing match due to health reasons emerged, leaving fans concerned for Fury's wellbeing.

Jake Paul is a YouTube-turned boxer. His boxing career began in August 2018, when he defeated British YouTuber Deji Olatunji. Picture: Getty

However, his boxing opponent, Jake Paul used the opportunity to taunt Fury and makes digs at the boxer and his family.

Tyron Woodley will be replacing Tommy Fury on December 18.

YouTuber-turned-undefeated-boxer Paul called out the Fury's in a savage Instagram video. Paul began: "For the Furys, it's an embarrassment.

They said: 'We'd fight Jake with a broken rib, with our arms tied behind our backs'."When it came down to fighting, they pulled out."

Tommy Fury is a British professional boxer and reality television star. Picture: Getty

Paul said about his rival Fury's injury: "I question everything about that family. He has never accomplished anything himself. The only reason he is anything is because of his brother.

"He's had a silver spoon in his mouth for his entire life."He has got fame from his brother."He has never had a real opponent. His opponents were all meant to lose.

Paul continued: "I'm a scary guy to fight - the [trash talk], the pressure. All of this? He cracked and tried to find a way out."I truly believe that."

Paul has won all four of his boxing matches since swapping YouTube for the ring.The younger brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is undefeated in seven.

Asked if Fury's withdrawal gave Paul doubts about rearranging their fight for next year, he said: "It does. He didn't show up to a press conference and now he's pulled out of the fight.

"He has done a terrible job of promoting the fight. He isn't as hype as everyone thought."I don't like them. I don't like anything to do with the family. They are sketchy, they are shady.

"I don't see any reason to come back next year and give him a payday."It would be more fun to leave him in the dust."

Tommy Fury pulled out due to a severe chest infection and broken rib, revealing he's "heartbroken" from having to withdraw.

Fury's promoter, Frank Warren, said he was "clearly not anywhere near 100%".

