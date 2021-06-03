Jake Paul Vs Tyron Woodley boxing match fight: date, location, tickets & more

The highly-anticipated boxing match between the pair will take place later this summer. Here's what we know about the fight so far.

Jake Paul's fourth professional boxing venture will be against MMA star, former UFC welterweight champion, Tyson Woodley.

Fans were excited when rumours of the fight taking place circulated on social media on Monday.

Jake Paul claims he will 'knock out' Tyron Woodley in their upcoming fight. Picture: Getty

The fight was then confirmed on Tuesday (Jun 1) as both boxers have agreed to hit the boxing ring.

Paul knocked out an MMA fighter in his last fight back in April in the form of grappling specialist Ben Askren.

The 24-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer will face Woodley in an attempt to have 4-0 wins under his belt since his fights with; Askren, ex-NBA player Nate Robinson and fellow YouTube star AnEsonGib.

Woodley, 39, won the UFC welterweight belt in 2016 but lost his last four Octagon fights.

So, what do we know about the Jake Paul Vs Tyron Woodley fight so far?

Tyron Woodley says he will 'take Paul's head clean off his neck' during the fight. Picture: Getty