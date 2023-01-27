Jake Paul Vs. Tommy Fury Fight: Venue, Tickets & More

27 January 2023, 15:44

The fight between Tommy and Jake is finally happening - here's all we know about the highly-anticipated showdown.

The long-awaited fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury has finally been announced, and we haven't got long to wait.

There is longstanding beef between the pair, and this is the third time a date has been arranged.

So, when is the fight between Jake Paul and Tommy? Where is it happening? Here's all we know about the fight.

Tommy Fury DENIED entry to the USA ahead of fight with Jake Paul

  1. When is the fight between Jake and Tommy?

    The fight between Paul and Fury is taking place on Sunday, February 26.

    Tommy's girlfriend Molly-Mae is soon to give birth to her first child with him, however Tommy is fighting soon after this alleged birth.

    Tommy's girlfriend Molly Mae is soon to give birth.
    Tommy's girlfriend Molly Mae is soon to give birth. Picture: Getty

  2. Where is the fight taking place?

    The fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will be taking place in Saudi Arabia.

    The rivals will be fighting in Riyadh, the capital and largest city of Saudi Arabia.

    Jake Paul will be fighting Tommy Fury in a boxing showdown.
    Jake Paul will be fighting Tommy Fury in a boxing showdown. Picture: Getty

  3. How can I watch the fight?

    If you can't catch the fight over in Saudi Arabia, it will be streaming online.

    You will be able to watch on the BT Sport Box Office, where it will be streamed live in Saudi Arabia time.

    Tommy is so far unbeatable.
    Tommy is so far unbeatable. Picture: Getty

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Rihanna Super Bowl Halftime Show UK Timings & How To Watch

Rihanna Super Bowl Halftime Show UK Timings & How To Watch

Rihanna

ArrDee 'Loser' lyrics meaning revealed

ArrDee 'Loser' lyrics meaning revealed

Kim Kardashian leaks her family group chat - and someone is missing

Kim Kardashian leaks her family group chat - and someone is missing

Keke Palmer just revealed her baby's gender and fans are so excited

Keke Palmer just revealed her baby's gender and fans are so excited

Trending

Doja Cat confuses fans with moustache and brows made from EYELASHES

Doja Cat confuses fans with moustache and brows made from EYELASHES

Julia Fox shocks fans with modest apartment tour - complete with MICE

Julia Fox shocks fans with modest apartment tour - complete with MICE

The BRIT Awards 2023: voting, date, nominees, host and more

The BRIT Awards 2023: voting, date, nominees, host and more

Chris Brown shocks fans with 'department store' sized wardrobe in house

Chris Brown shocks fans with 'department store' sized wardrobe in house

Chris Brown

Kylie Jenner faces backlash over 'shameful' Givenchy noose necklace

Kylie Jenner faces backlash over 'shameful' Givenchy noose necklace

Kylie Jenner

Live Playlists

Capital XTRA New Music
90's Hip-Hop Classics
100% 2022
Capital XTRA Caribbean Collection