Jake Paul Vs. Tommy Fury Fight: Venue, Tickets & More

The fight between Tommy and Jake is finally happening - here's all we know about the highly-anticipated showdown.

The long-awaited fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury has finally been announced, and we haven't got long to wait.

There is longstanding beef between the pair, and this is the third time a date has been arranged.

So, when is the fight between Jake Paul and Tommy? Where is it happening? Here's all we know about the fight.

Tommy Fury DENIED entry to the USA ahead of fight with Jake Paul

🚨 @jakepaul 🆚 @tommytntfury 🚨



It's official, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury put their careers, family, and pride on the line next month 🥊#PaulFury | February 26 | BT Sport Box Office pic.twitter.com/GimIxPXw19 — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) January 27, 2023