Jake Paul Vs. Tommy Fury Fight: Venue, Tickets & More
27 January 2023, 15:44
The fight between Tommy and Jake is finally happening - here's all we know about the highly-anticipated showdown.
The long-awaited fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury has finally been announced, and we haven't got long to wait.
There is longstanding beef between the pair, and this is the third time a date has been arranged.
So, when is the fight between Jake Paul and Tommy? Where is it happening? Here's all we know about the fight.
@jakepaul 🆚 @tommytntfury — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) January 27, 2023
It's official, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury put their careers, family, and pride on the line next month 🥊 #PaulFury | February 26 | BT Sport Box Office
-
When is the fight between Jake and Tommy?
The fight between Paul and Fury is taking place on Sunday, February 26.
Tommy's girlfriend Molly-Mae is soon to give birth to her first child with him, however Tommy is fighting soon after this alleged birth.
-
Where is the fight taking place?
The fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will be taking place in Saudi Arabia.
The rivals will be fighting in Riyadh, the capital and largest city of Saudi Arabia.
-
How can I watch the fight?
If you can't catch the fight over in Saudi Arabia, it will be streaming online.
You will be able to watch on the BT Sport Box Office, where it will be streamed live in Saudi Arabia time.