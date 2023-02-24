What songs will Tommy Fury and Jake Paul use for their ring walks?

Tommy Fury finally faces Jake Paul for their long-awaited battle in the ring.

Tommy Fury and Jake Paul are finally set to face off in their highly-anticipated fight on Sunday 26th February at the Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia.

The clash between heavyweight champion Tyson Fury's half brother and the YouTuber-turned-boxer is a long time in the making.

Both unbeaten in their professional boxing careers, Fury and Paul have been scheduled to fight twice already, but after the former withdrew on both occasions, fans are more excited than ever to see the two battle it out in the ring.

Here's what we know about Tommy and Jake's ring walks.

Jake Paul are Tommy Fury are set to face off on Sunday 26th February. Picture: Getty