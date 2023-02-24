What songs will Tommy Fury and Jake Paul use for their ring walks?
24 February 2023, 11:42 | Updated: 24 February 2023, 11:56
Tommy Fury finally faces Jake Paul for their long-awaited battle in the ring.
Tommy Fury and Jake Paul are finally set to face off in their highly-anticipated fight on Sunday 26th February at the Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia.
The clash between heavyweight champion Tyson Fury's half brother and the YouTuber-turned-boxer is a long time in the making.
Both unbeaten in their professional boxing careers, Fury and Paul have been scheduled to fight twice already, but after the former withdrew on both occasions, fans are more excited than ever to see the two battle it out in the ring.
Here's what we know about Tommy and Jake's ring walks.
What song will Jake Paul use for his ring walk?
Jake Paul is yet to comment on which song he's going to use for his ring walk.
Ahead of his fight against Anderson Silva, Jake walked out to Pop Smoke's 'Got It On Me'.
Paul walked out to MIA's 'Paper Planes' ahead of his fight against Ben Askren, alongside his infamous mascot, the Problem Bot.
He walked out to 'Basketball' by Bow Wow, Jermaine Dupri, Fabolous and Fundisha ahead of his battle against Nate Robinson, after walking out to Machine Gun Kelly's 'Till I Die' before his fight against Tyron Woodley.
For his second battle with Tyson Woodley, Paul walked out to 'YMCA' by Village People.
What song will Tommy Fury use for his ring walk?
Tommy is also yet to confirm what song he will use for his ring walk, but he's used some huge tunes before previous fights to prepare him for the ring.
Ahead of his fight with Daniel Bocianski on 23rd April 2022, he walked out to 'Live Your Life' by T.I. and Rihanna.