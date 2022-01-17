Kylie Jenner shuts down rumours she's given birth to second child

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star dispelled rumours claiming that she had secretly given birth to her second child.

Kylie Jenner has shut down rumours that she's given birth, after fans suspected that the star secretly had her second child.

The beauty mogul, 24, is due to welcome baby number two with Travis Scott any time soon. But, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star put an end to the rumours that she has already given birth over the weekend.

Kylie Jenner dispels rumours she's given birth by flaunting her baby bump. Picture: Instagram

Kylie shut down speculation that she had secretly already given birth by sharing a photo of her growing baby bump at her her daughter Stormi, and niece Chicago's joint birthday party.

On Saturday (Jan 15) the Lip Kit mogul shared a full body length mirror selfie on her Instagram story, revealing her baby pink jumpsuit and matching coat.

The 24-year-old internet sensation zoomed in to her belly to flaunt her growing baby bump – revealing she hasn't given birth just yet.

However, fans were extra cautious as Kylie kept her entire first pregnancy under wraps until she had given birth to Stormi in 2018.

Kylie Jenner shows her fans the decor for her daughter Stormi's joint party with her cousin, Chicago. Picture: Instagram

The birthday bash didn’t go without a sprinkling of drama as Kanye West claimed that he had been banned from joining in with the family celebrations.

The 'Praise God' rapper shares four children with estranged wife Kim Kardashian – North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago.

Kylie Jenner shares a photo of Stormi's 4th birthday cake. Picture: Instagram

Taking to Instagram live, the 44-year-old rapper told his followers that he was trying to get in contact with Kim to discuss the matter.

However, photos later of Ye having a conversation with Kris Jenner inside the party at Kylie’s Hidden Hills home, confirming he went.

Kylie Jenner shares a photo of Stormi posing with her pals. Picture: Instagram

Ye updated his fans with how he was able to get in the party with another impromptu live session and added: ‘I’m so happy right now, I just came from Chi’s party.

I just got to shout out to Travis Scott for sending me the address and the time and making sure that I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter, to be there with the rest of the family.'

Kim and Kanye have been co-parenting since their amicable split. Kim filed for divorce from Kanye back in February last year.