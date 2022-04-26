Kylie Jenner claims Blac Chyna threatened her and tried to kill Rob Kardashian
26 April 2022, 10:57
Taking the stand for the first time, the lip kit mogul alleges that Chyna tried to kill Rob, as well as send her threatening messages during her three-year relationship with Tyga
Kylie Jenner has claimed that Blac Chyna tried to kill her brother Rob Kardashian, as well as send her threatening text messages whilst taking the stand in court yesterday (April 25) during the Blac Chyna Vs. The Kardashians Trial.
"He used the words ‘She was trying to kill me'. I assumed that was a death struggle … I remember him being very upset and kind of explaining what happened" she said.
Taking the stand for the first time in the trial, Jenner told the judge that Rob was 'playing video games when Chyna went behind him and placed an iPhone cord around his neck'.
She also claimed that Chyna sent her threatening text messages during her three-year relationship with Chyna's ex Tyga, telling the court "She sent me a bunch of devil emojis and said, ‘counting down the days’ to beat me".
When Blac Chyna's attorney Lynne Ciani questioned Kylie asking her why did she not report the alleged threats to the police, she responded saying "I took it as an empty threat, I assumed maybe she was high".
Jenner then went onto claim that Tyga – whose real name is Micheal Ray Stevenson – told her about Chyna's drug and alcohol problems, as well as an incident in which Chyna allegedly slashed him on the arm with a knife.
Jenner also admitted during the trial that she was 'upset when she learned on the Internet that Rob and Chyna were engaged' adding:
"I was actually happy for my brother but at the same time, was curious how things would go with Chyna. I actually wanted to be cool with Chyna. I actually spent a lot of time with her son. Despite everything, I wanted it to work out with my brother".
When asked by Chyna's attorney 'if she believed Chyna dated Rob out of spite because she began to date her ex and baby daddy Tyga', Kylie responded saying "I was hoping no, for my brother".
Adding that she didn't think Chyna was ever in love with Rob because 'of all the physical threats that ensued during their relationship', she added "I just don’t know how you could love someone and do that to them, so I thought it was fake".
Blac Chyna is reportedly suing The Kardashians for $108 million in damages as well as 'economic damages' for lost earnings and future earnings after alleging that famous family conspired to cancel the second season of reality show Rob & Chyna.
Chyna also claims that Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kris, and Kylie utilised their fame to attempt to cancel her career and tarnish her reputation. She suing Rob for assault, battery, and harassment.