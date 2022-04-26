Kylie Jenner claims Blac Chyna threatened her and tried to kill Rob Kardashian

Taking the stand for the first time, the lip kit mogul alleges that Chyna tried to kill Rob, as well as send her threatening messages during her three-year relationship with Tyga

Kylie Jenner has claimed that Blac Chyna tried to kill her brother Rob Kardashian, as well as send her threatening text messages whilst taking the stand in court yesterday (April 25) during the Blac Chyna Vs. The Kardashians Trial.

"He used the words ‘She was trying to kill me'. I assumed that was a death struggle … I remember him being very upset and kind of explaining what happened" she said.

Kylie Jenner attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Picture: Getty

Taking the stand for the first time in the trial, Jenner told the judge that Rob was 'playing video games when Chyna went behind him and placed an iPhone cord around his neck'.

She also claimed that Chyna sent her threatening text messages during her three-year relationship with Chyna's ex Tyga, telling the court "She sent me a bunch of devil emojis and said, ‘counting down the days’ to beat me".

Tyga and Kylie Jenner attend the Alexander Wang Spring 2016 fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Pier 94 on September 12, 2015 in New York City. Picture: Getty

When Blac Chyna's attorney Lynne Ciani questioned Kylie asking her why did she not report the alleged threats to the police, she responded saying "I took it as an empty threat, I assumed maybe she was high".

Jenner then went onto claim that Tyga – whose real name is Micheal Ray Stevenson – told her about Chyna's drug and alcohol problems, as well as an incident in which Chyna allegedly slashed him on the arm with a knife.

Tyga and Blac Chyna attend the exclusive press preview of Tyga's new store, Last Kings Flagship Store, on February 20, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

Jenner also admitted during the trial that she was 'upset when she learned on the Internet that Rob and Chyna were engaged' adding:

"I was actually happy for my brother but at the same time, was curious how things would go with Chyna. I actually wanted to be cool with Chyna. I actually spent a lot of time with her son. Despite everything, I wanted it to work out with my brother".

Kylie Jenner attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. Picture: Getty

When asked by Chyna's attorney 'if she believed Chyna dated Rob out of spite because she began to date her ex and baby daddy Tyga', Kylie responded saying "I was hoping no, for my brother".

Adding that she didn't think Chyna was ever in love with Rob because 'of all the physical threats that ensued during their relationship', she added "I just don’t know how you could love someone and do that to them, so I thought it was fake".

Blac Chyna and television personality Rob Kardashian attend the Sky Beach Club at the Tropicana Las Vegas on May 28, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Picture: Getty

Blac Chyna is reportedly suing The Kardashians for $108 million in damages as well as 'economic damages' for lost earnings and future earnings after alleging that famous family conspired to cancel the second season of reality show Rob & Chyna.

Chyna also claims that Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kris, and Kylie utilised their fame to attempt to cancel her career and tarnish her reputation. She suing Rob for assault, battery, and harassment.