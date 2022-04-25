Blac Chyna Vs. The Kardashians Trial: Everything We Know So Far
25 April 2022, 17:38
Here's everything we know about the multimillion dollar lawsuit between Blac Chyna and The Kardashian family
Listen to this article
Blac Chyna is reportedly suing The Kardashians for $108 million in damages as well as 'economic damages' for lost earnings and future earnings after alleging that famous family conspired to cancel the second season of reality show Rob & Chyna.
Why is Blac Chyna suing the Kardashians?
Chyna also claims that Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kris, and Kylie utilised their fame to attempt to cancel her career and tarnish her reputation. She suing Rob Kardashian for assault, battery, and harassment.
The lawsuit, which started in 2017 had its first court hearing last week, with all the Kardashian's minus Rob making an appearance in the court room. The trial is currently ongoing.
Do you want to keep up-to-date with all the latest from the court case? No problem, we've got you covered! Here's everything we know so far about the Blac Chyna Vs. The Kardashians trial.
-
April 22 - Kris Jenner speaks about Chyna and Rob's relationship
Speaking about Chyna's relationship with her son Rob, Kris Jenner went onto say in court:
"It happened so fast, and we didn’t know where their [Rob and Chyna’s] relationship was going to go. It wasn’t that I was not concerned. They had a rocky relationship from the start … but I love second chances and I wanted them to win".
-
April 22 - Kris Jenner slammed for calling Blac Chyna "ghetto"
On Friday 22nd April, fans blast Kris Jenner, labelling her as 'racist' for allegedly calling Blac Chyna "ghetto" and "stupid" in leaked text messages.
In court, Chyna's attorney claimed that "Kris Jenner messaged E! Network executives and producers following a December 2016 argument between Chyna and Rob Kardashian, saying that they should 'ditch the b*tch'".
After the alleged texts surfaced on Twitter, fans and followers couldn't help but share their thoughts on the situation, with one user saying:
"I can’t believe Kris Jenner even fixed her mouth to call Blac Chyna ghetto, one daughter had a baby by one man while married to another, one married a crack head, and two just keep having babies out of wedlock, it’s been 10 plus years and we still don’t even know who Khloe dad is".
I can’t believe Kris Jenner even fixed her mouth to call Blac Chyna ghetto, one daughter had a baby by one man while married to another, one married a crack head, and two just keep having babies out of wedlock, it’s been 10 plus years and we still don’t even know who Khloe dad is— Qᴜᴇᴇɴ ᴏғ Aᴍᴇʀɪᴄᴀ (@galwithaboyname) April 20, 2022
Also- Kris Jenner has her nerve calling Blac Chyna ghetto-considering HER ghetto ass daughters doing all kinds of abhorrent shit on tv/internet. It’s ghetto to let your 16 yr old daughter date a grown ass man, Kris. It’s ghetto to be a doormat for corny ass Tristan. Etc etc🤨— 🗣What, like it’s hard?🧐 (@RevereRomance) April 20, 2022
Kris Jenner calling Blac Chyna ghetto, but did Kim not make a sex tape, stole Sonja Norwood credit card, stole Kanye from Amber. You let your minor date Tyga, who she stole from Blac Chyna, then Blac Chyna had a baby w/your son. Khloe stole Lamar, French Montana, and Tristan..bye— Mylie James (@lovejo888) April 20, 2022
-
April 21 - Kris Jenner claims Blac Chyna threatened to 'kill 'Kylie Jenner
On April 21, Kris Jenner claimed in court that she was made aware of the several death threats Chyna made against her youngest daughter Kylie after she started dating Chyna's ex-boyfriend Tyga. The two date from 2014 to 2017.
"Of course, it was alarming, but we just kept it in the family" Kris testified in court. "They lived across the street and she [Chyna] had a young child. I think we were more concerned about the Tyga situation".
Tyga allegedly informed Kris on several occasions that Chyna tried to physically attack him with a knife. "I didn’t have much of a reaction,” Kris said. "There was just a lot of drama … and I’m used to that in my family".
-
April 21 - Blac Chyna dismiss claims she held a gun to Rob Kardashian's head
In the first hearing on April 21, it was alleged that during a violent dispute, Chyna put a gun to Rob Kardashian's head and strangled him with a phone line, just before they broke up in 2017.
"I did not point it at him. I was joking ... I would never shoot Rob" she stated in court shortly adding, "I put the chord around his neck, but he was playing video games and I was just trying to get his attention".
Chyna admitted to shattering a TV and a gingerbread house, as well as damaging the bedroom door, because she was enraged with him for snatching her phone and putting himself in a closet to check her text messages.
"I could not take the abuse any more of him accusing me of doing all kinds of things" she said. "I was so angry because he wouldn’t give me my phone back".
-
April 20th - Blac Chyna's mother banned from Kardashians trial after foul-mouthed rant
Tokyo Toni, Blac Chyna's mother, was reportedly thrown out of the Chyna vs. Kardashian courtroom after viciously attacking the Kardashians on Instagram live after sitting next to them in a Los Angeles courtroom for the hearing.
Tokyo can be seen rolling a marijuana and yelling at the camera during the Instagram live, saying:
"Kris had on a f***ing crusty a** tan suit with one button. They look scary in real life" she told her live viewers. She then proceeded to mock Khloe by adding "Did you have some Xanax before you got there b****? Stand the f*** up and back".
"You're nobody, you're the snitch in the building, you get to the back h*e, like that" she continued making reference to Kris Jenner.
Michael Rhodes, the Kardashians' family lawyer, sought that she be barred from the courtroom for making "veiled bodily threats" against the family.
"She cannot be in this courtroom if this is how she is going to conduct herself" he added. "A trial like this is hard - it's a lot harder if I have to worry about my clients' safety".