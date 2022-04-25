Blac Chyna Vs. The Kardashians Trial: Everything We Know So Far

25 April 2022, 17:38

Here's everything we know about the multimillion dollar lawsuit between Blac Chyna and The Kardashian family

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Blac Chyna is reportedly suing The Kardashians for $108 million in damages as well as 'economic damages' for lost earnings and future earnings after alleging that famous family conspired to cancel the second season of reality show Rob & Chyna.

Why is Blac Chyna suing the Kardashians?

Chyna also claims that Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kris, and Kylie utilised their fame to attempt to cancel her career and tarnish her reputation. She suing Rob Kardashian for assault, battery, and harassment.

Blac Chyna attends the launch press event announcing Grammy-Winner Paula Abdul as celebrity judge for upcoming Uplive WorldStage Global Singing Competition held at W Hollywood on December 07, 2021 in Hollywood, California
Blac Chyna attends the launch press event announcing Grammy-Winner Paula Abdul as celebrity judge for upcoming Uplive WorldStage Global Singing Competition held at W Hollywood on December 07, 2021 in Hollywood, California. Picture: Getty

The lawsuit, which started in 2017 had its first court hearing last week, with all the Kardashian's minus Rob making an appearance in the court room. The trial is currently ongoing.

Do you want to keep up-to-date with all the latest from the court case? No problem, we've got you covered! Here's everything we know so far about the Blac Chyna Vs. The Kardashians trial.

  1. April 22 - Kris Jenner speaks about Chyna and Rob's relationship

    Speaking about Chyna's relationship with her son Rob, Kris Jenner went onto say in court:

    "It happened so fast, and we didn’t know where their [Rob and Chyna’s] relationship was going to go. It wasn’t that I was not concerned. They had a rocky relationship from the start … but I love second chances and I wanted them to win".

  2. April 22 - Kris Jenner slammed for calling Blac Chyna "ghetto"

    Kris Jenner attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2019 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 23, 2019 in Cap d'Antibes, France
    Kris Jenner attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2019 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 23, 2019 in Cap d'Antibes, France. Picture: Getty

    On Friday 22nd April, fans blast Kris Jenner, labelling her as 'racist' for allegedly calling Blac Chyna "ghetto" and "stupid" in leaked text messages.

    In court, Chyna's attorney claimed that "Kris Jenner messaged E! Network executives and producers following a December 2016 argument between Chyna and Rob Kardashian, saying that they should 'ditch the b*tch'".

    Blac Chyna attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California
    Blac Chyna attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. Picture: Getty

    After the alleged texts surfaced on Twitter, fans and followers couldn't help but share their thoughts on the situation, with one user saying:

    "I can’t believe Kris Jenner even fixed her mouth to call Blac Chyna ghetto, one daughter had a baby by one man while married to another, one married a crack head, and two just keep having babies out of wedlock, it’s been 10 plus years and we still don’t even know who Khloe dad is".

  3. April 21 - Kris Jenner claims Blac Chyna threatened to 'kill 'Kylie Jenner

    Kris Jenner arrives at the Los Angeles Ballet Gala 2020 at The Broad Stage on February 28, 2020 in Santa Monica, California
    Kris Jenner arrives at the Los Angeles Ballet Gala 2020 at The Broad Stage on February 28, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. Picture: Getty

    On April 21, Kris Jenner claimed in court that she was made aware of the several death threats Chyna made against her youngest daughter Kylie after she started dating Chyna's ex-boyfriend Tyga. The two date from 2014 to 2017.

    "Of course, it was alarming, but we just kept it in the family" Kris testified in court. "They lived across the street and she [Chyna] had a young child. I think we were more concerned about the Tyga situation".

    Tyga and Kylie Jenner attend the Alexander Wang Spring 2016 fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Pier 94 on September 12, 2015 in New York City
    Tyga and Kylie Jenner attend the Alexander Wang Spring 2016 fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Pier 94 on September 12, 2015 in New York City. Picture: Getty

    Tyga allegedly informed Kris on several occasions that Chyna tried to physically attack him with a knife. "I didn’t have much of a reaction,” Kris said. "There was just a lot of drama … and I’m used to that in my family".

    Tyga and Kylie Jenner attend the Front Row for the Philipp Plein Fall/Winter 2017/2018 Women's And Men's Fashion Show at The New York Public Library on February 13, 2017 in New York City
    Tyga and Kylie Jenner attend the Front Row for the Philipp Plein Fall/Winter 2017/2018 Women's And Men's Fashion Show at The New York Public Library on February 13, 2017 in New York City. Picture: Getty

  4. April 21 - Blac Chyna dismiss claims she held a gun to Rob Kardashian's head

    Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna arrive at her Blac Chyna Birthday Celebration And Unveiling Of Her "Chymoji" Emoji Collection at the Hard Rock Cafe on May 10, 2016 in Hollywood, California
    Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna arrive at her Blac Chyna Birthday Celebration And Unveiling Of Her "Chymoji" Emoji Collection at the Hard Rock Cafe on May 10, 2016 in Hollywood, California. Picture: Getty

    In the first hearing on April 21, it was alleged that during a violent dispute, Chyna put a gun to Rob Kardashian's head and strangled him with a phone line, just before they broke up in 2017.

    "I did not point it at him. I was joking ... I would never shoot Rob" she stated in court shortly adding, "I put the chord around his neck, but he was playing video games and I was just trying to get his attention".

    Chyna admitted to shattering a TV and a gingerbread house, as well as damaging the bedroom door, because she was enraged with him for snatching her phone and putting himself in a closet to check her text messages.

    "I could not take the abuse any more of him accusing me of doing all kinds of things" she said. "I was so angry because he wouldn’t give me my phone back".

  5. April 20th - Blac Chyna's mother banned from Kardashians trial after foul-mouthed rant

    Tokyo Toni speaking about the Kardashians on her IG live
    Tokyo Toni speaking about the Kardashians on her IG live. Picture: Instagram

    Tokyo Toni, Blac Chyna's mother, was reportedly thrown out of the Chyna vs. Kardashian courtroom after viciously attacking the Kardashians on Instagram live after sitting next to them in a Los Angeles courtroom for the hearing.

    Tokyo can be seen rolling a marijuana and yelling at the camera during the Instagram live, saying:

    "Kris had on a f***ing crusty a** tan suit with one button. They look scary in real life" she told her live viewers. She then proceeded to mock Khloe by adding "Did you have some Xanax before you got there b****? Stand the f*** up and back".

    "You're nobody, you're the snitch in the building, you get to the back h*e, like that" she continued making reference to Kris Jenner.

    Michael Rhodes, the Kardashians' family lawyer, sought that she be barred from the courtroom for making "veiled bodily threats" against the family.

    "She cannot be in this courtroom if this is how she is going to conduct herself" he added. "A trial like this is hard - it's a lot harder if I have to worry about my clients' safety".

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Kehlani new album 'Blue Water Road' 2022: tracklist, release date, features & more

Kehlani new album 'Blue Water Road' 2022: tracklist, release date, features & more
Megan Thee Stallion addresses alleged Tory Lanez shooting in emotional first interview on incident

Megan Thee Stallion addresses alleged Tory Lanez shooting in emotional first interview on incident
Kim Kardashian fans think they've spotted another major photoshop fail

Kim Kardashian fans think they've spotted another major photoshop fail
When is the Met Gala 2022? What is the theme & who is on the guest list?

When is the Met Gala 2022? What is the theme & who is on the guest list?

Trending

DaBaby Walmart shooting: unreleased footage of fatal incident surfaces online

DaBaby Walmart shooting: unreleased footage of fatal incident surfaces online
Kim Kardashian reveals brutal joke about Khloe and Tristan she cut from SNL monologue

Kim Kardashian reveals brutal joke about Khloe and Tristan she cut from SNL monologue
Capital XTRA's Robert Bruce to host new music competition series 'The Process'

Capital XTRA's Robert Bruce to host new music competition series 'The Process'
Megan Thee Stallion 'Plan B' lyrics meaning explained

Megan Thee Stallion 'Plan B' lyrics meaning explained

Trey Songz sued after allegedly exposing woman's breast at a party in resurfaced video

Trey Songz sued after allegedly exposing woman's breast at a party in resurfaced video

Live Playlists

Afro B and Manny Norte’s Afrobeats Selection

XTRA Gains with Yinka

Homegrown

Capital XTRA New Music