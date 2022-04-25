Blac Chyna Vs. The Kardashians Trial: Everything We Know So Far

Here's everything we know about the multimillion dollar lawsuit between Blac Chyna and The Kardashian family

Blac Chyna is reportedly suing The Kardashians for $108 million in damages as well as 'economic damages' for lost earnings and future earnings after alleging that famous family conspired to cancel the second season of reality show Rob & Chyna.

Chyna also claims that Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kris, and Kylie utilised their fame to attempt to cancel her career and tarnish her reputation. She suing Rob Kardashian for assault, battery, and harassment.

Blac Chyna attends the launch press event announcing Grammy-Winner Paula Abdul as celebrity judge for upcoming Uplive WorldStage Global Singing Competition held at W Hollywood on December 07, 2021 in Hollywood, California. Picture: Getty

The lawsuit, which started in 2017 had its first court hearing last week, with all the Kardashian's minus Rob making an appearance in the court room. The trial is currently ongoing.

Do you want to keep up-to-date with all the latest from the court case? No problem, we've got you covered! Here's everything we know so far about the Blac Chyna Vs. The Kardashians trial.