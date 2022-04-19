Why is Blac Chyna suing the Kardashians?

Here's everything you need to know about why Blac Chyna is suing the Kardashian family

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Blac Chyna is suing the entire Kardashian family, filing charges against Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kris, Kylie for defamation and Rob Kardashian for assault, battery, and harassment.

The legal drama, which started back in 2017, saw Chyna – whose real name is Angela Renée White – sue the famous family after claiming that they were responsible for influencing E! Entertainment for cancelling her show Rob & Chyna.

Blac Chyna attends the launch press event announcing Grammy-Winner Paula Abdul as celebrity judge for upcoming Uplive WorldStage Global Singing Competition held at W Hollywood on December 07, 2021 in Hollywood, California. Picture: Getty

In January 2016, Chyna and Kardashian made their romance public. They announced their engagement three months later, followed by the announcement of her pregnancy in May.

The six-episode reality series was greenlit for its debut season on E! in June of that year, with Chyna giving birth to their daughter, Dream in November.

With the proceedings currently ongoing, here's everything you need to know about why Blac Chyna is suing the Kardashian family.

Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Blac Chyna, Robin Antin and Khloe Kardashian celebrate Kim Kardashian's 33rd birthday at Tao Las Vegas on October 25, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Picture: Getty

What is Blac Chyna suing The Kardashians for?

In October 2017, Chyna first filed a lawsuit against the reality TV family after the breakdown of her relationship with Rob Kardashian. The two had broken up in 2016 after she left him.

Rob accused Chyna of cheating on him, whilst she accused Rich of refusing to seek mental help.

In the lawsuit, Chyna claimed that "Rob Kardashian is an abuser intent on destroying Angela White, the mother of his baby, who left him in 2016. In revenge, the Kardashian-Jenner family became media predators, slut-shaming her on social media and killing her television show, which had already begun filming a second season".

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian at Onyx Nightclub on March 27, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. Picture: Getty

According to the suit, Chyna claims that she had an agreement with E! Entertainment to air a second season of Rob & Chyna, that followed the two on their journey of parenthood. She believes that the Kardashian family masterminded the show being cancelled.

She then alleges that the Kardashians started making up stories about her being physically abusive to Rob, pressuring executives at E! Entertainment to cancel the show immediately. Shortly after, Rob filed a separate lawsuit against Chyna, which he dropped February this year.

Blac Chyna and television personality Rob Kardashian attend the Sky Beach Club at the Tropicana Las Vegas on May 28, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Picture: Getty

Just before E! Entertainment decided to cancel the show, Rob Kardashian leaked nude pictures of Chyna on his Instagram. Chyna then filed a restraining order against Rob, which will be tried separately in May.

At the end of the order, Chyna added: "At the end of the trial, I'm going to be able to proudly tell King and Dream that I did everything I could to right the wrong that was done to me. And that, in life, it is my hope that they will be able to stand up for themselves when it matters too".

Chyna also alleges that the Kardashians were "flexing their muscles so as to destroy Ms. White’s career so that she was no longer able to compete against the Kardashian-Jenner women as an entrepreneur and social media influencer".

"In killing the second season of ‘Rob & Chyna,’ defendants ensured that the E! network had room in its schedule for Kylie Jenner to star in her own show, in which she heavily promoted Kylie Cosmetics, which was once in direct competition with LASHED by Blac Chyna" the suit continued.

Blac Chyna is seen leaving the LA Superior Courthouse after receiving a temporary restraining order against Rob Kardashian on July 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

In October 2020, a judge denied the Kardashians motion against Chyna's lawsuit, with her lawyer Lynn Ciani telling US Weekly that:

"Blac Chyna will seek millions in compensatory and punitive damages from Kris, Kim, Khloé, and Kylieor defamation, intentional interference with contract, and intentional interference with prospective economic advantage".

The judge later order that E! Entertainment hand over all unaired footage from the unreleased second season of Rob & Chyna.

Blac Chyna attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

Who testified at the trial?

According to TMZ, the trial which started yesterday (Monday 18 April) saw Kim, Khloé, Kris, and Kylie make live testimonies inside the courtroom.

E! Entertainment producer Ryan Seacrest – who co-created and executively produced the Keeping Up With The Kardashian series as well as Rob & Chyna also testified. Chyna was the first witness called to the stand and was present for the whole trial.