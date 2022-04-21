Blac Chyna responds after allegedly holding a gun to Rob Kardashian's head

During the trial, it was alleged that Chyna threatened Rob by holding a gun to his head whilst he was on FaceTime, which she claims is untrue and was a 'joke'

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Blac Chyna has dismissed claims that she held a gun to Rob Kardashian's head during a heated argument, as well as strangling him with a phone cord shortly before they broke up on 2017.

"I did not point it at him. I was joking ... I would never shoot Rob" she stated in court shortly adding, "I put the chord around his neck, but he was playing video games and I was just trying to get his attention".

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian at Onyx Nightclub on March 27, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. Picture: Getty

The Kardashians family lawyer Michael Rhodes spoke at the Los Angeles Superior Court alleging that Rob was on FaceTime with a friend she held the gun to his head.

Later on during the trial, Chyna did admit to smashing a TV and a gingerbread house as well as damaging the bedroom door because she was angry at him for taking her phone and locking himself in a closet to check her text messages.

Blac Chyna attends the launch press event announcing Grammy-Winner Paula Abdul as celebrity judge for upcoming Uplive WorldStage Global Singing Competition held at W Hollywood on December 07, 2021 in Hollywood, California. Picture: Getty

"I could not take the abuse any more of him accusing me of doing all kinds of things" she said. "I was so angry because he wouldn’t give me my phone back". She added that she then left their home that morning.

Chyna is currently suing the entire Kardashian family, filing charges against Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kris, Kylie for defamation and Rob Kardashian for assault, battery, and harassment since 2017.

Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Blac Chyna, Robin Antin and Khloe Kardashian celebrate Kim Kardashian's 33rd birthday at Tao Las Vegas on October 25, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Picture: Getty

The video vixen claims that after she broke up with Rob, the famous family started spewing public hate towards her in an attempt to ruin her reputation.

She also claims that they were responsible for influencing E! Entertainment for cancelling her show Rob & Chyna, after the six-episode reality series was greenlit that followed the couple as they embarked on parenthood together.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna arrive at her Blac Chyna Birthday Celebration And Unveiling Of Her "Chymoji" Emoji Collection at the Hard Rock Cafe on May 10, 2016 in Hollywood, California. Picture: Getty

Chyna first filed the lawsuit in October 2017, claiming that "Rob Kardashian is an abuser intent on destroying Angela White, the mother of his baby, who left him in 2016. In revenge, the Kardashian-Jenner family became media predators, slut-shaming her on social media and killing her television show, which had already begun filming a second season".

The trial is currently ongoing.