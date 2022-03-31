Tyga and Rob Kardashian clap back at Blac Chyna after she claims they pay 'no child support'

The model's children's fathers, Tyga and Rob has responded to her claims that they pay no child support.

Rapper Tyga and both clapped back at their ex-fiancée Blac Chyna after she claimed they pay her 'no child support.'

On Wednesday (Mar 30) the 33-year-old tweeted that she 'had to give up' three of her five cars on Tuesday due her not having enough money from her baby fathers.

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian were dating from January 2016 until December 2016. Picture: Getty

The reality TV star says she had to give up her luxury possessions so that she could provide for Tyga's nine-year-old son King Cairo Stevenson and Rob's five-year-old daughter Dream Renée.

Blac Chyna tweeted: 'Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars. My reasons - morals, beliefs, being a single mother, [and] no support. I'm a mama,'

The star - who boasts 21.4M social media followers on Twitter - added: 'Single no support [no] child support.'

Chyna (real name Angela White) previously flaunted all five of her cars in a 2020 TikTok video. The model showed off her Ferrari, Bentley, Lamborghini, Mercedes, and Rolls Royce.

However, her tweet was addressed by both Tyga and Rob Kardashian. When the pair caught wind of Chyna's tweets after The Shade Room reposted them, both using similar phrasing.

Blac Chyna says she has 'no support' with her children on Twitter. Picture: Twitter

The 35-year-old Kardashian commented: 'I pay 37K a year for my daughter's school. I handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. why would I pay child support lol?'

The 32-year-old rapper commented: 'I pay 40K a year for my son's school and he lives [with] me Mon-Sat. Why would I pay child support lol?'

Tyga later replied to Kardashian: 'How [are you paying] 3K less? Let me [know] the plug'

Rob Kardashian and Tyga clap back at Blac Chyna's tweets claiming she gets 'no support'. Picture: Instagram

Back in 2019, the Halfway Dead founder stopped paying Blac $20K/month in child support due to financial difficulties, according to TMZ.

According to Radar Online, Chyna's revenge porn trial against Rob begins next month.

Tyga and Blac Chyna dated from 2011 and broke up in August 2014. Picture: Getty

Blac Chyna and Rob only dated on/off for 11 months, however they are still battling in court over actions taken during their bitter split.

Blac dated Tyga for a bit longer - three years - and their relationship ended in 2014