Blac Chyna 'transphobic' viral tweets aimed at ex-boyfriend Tyga explained

The model and reality TV star has been branded 'transphobic' after claiming rapper Tyga "loves trans".

Blac Chyna has come under fire for her new comments about her ex-boyfriend Tyga. The reality TV star has been branded "transphobic" after making claims about the rapper's sexuality.

On Monday (Aug 2) Blac Chyna took to Twitter to make bold claims about Tyga – whom she shares her 8-year-old son, King Cairo with.

The 33-year-old wrote: "Tyga loves Trans, me 2" in a tweet which quickly went viral online. Many popular American hip-hop blogs reposted Chyna's tweet, gaining mixed reactions.

She was not done at that point. Chyna tweeted again, writing: "Tell the truth Tyga!!!!”, while tagging the rapper on Twitter.

While some fans thought it was funny that Chyna was taunting her ex, others called her out for 'being transphobic'.

One fan wrote: "What’s really funny about Blac Chyna being openly transphobic in a feeble attempt to embarrass Tyga is the fact that nobody cares enough about her to “cancel” her".

Another fan wrote: "i guess we adding blac chyna to the long list on transphobic celebrities".

According to The Mirror, in 2016, a transgender model, who claims she had a fling with Tyga, released text messages claiming to expose the alleged affair he had while with Kylie Jenner.

Tyga had denied that he had an affair with model Mia Isabella, but at the time, she continuously insisted that they were more than friends.

Tyga and Blac Chyna dated from 2011 until 2014. Picture: Getty

“After I had moved to LA, I became single and we continued our friendship until it DID become romantic," she told Radar in 2015.

Mia took to Instagram and shared a screenshot of her Instagram DMs, claiming they were from Tyga – where he allegedly asked to meet up with her.

Despite past claims, Chyna's attempt to 'out' Tyga rubbed fans the wrong way

See reactions to Chyna's transphobic comments below.

Tyga watchin Blac Chyna get eaten up for being transphobic: pic.twitter.com/a5xQzgzqa9 — Juanita Brown (@NomDeGuerre33) August 2, 2021

This is giving transphobic to me! Why are you trying to “out” him and be transphobic while doing it. This is corny. @BLACCHYNA https://t.co/ZZRwF3uovG — THE NAKED PHILANTHROPIST (@lilearthangelk) August 3, 2021

How long before Blac Chyna teams post photos with some trans social media celeb to ‘show to the world’ she’s not transphobic? pic.twitter.com/kV3BDXQtmS — T. L. Mundy II (@tlmundy2) August 3, 2021

Blac Chyna shaming Tyga for liking trans women…. Is Transphobic. So what if he likes them? — Michauli (@iammichauli) August 2, 2021

blac chyna got on here to tell us that tyga is attracted to women … pic.twitter.com/fmMykW5S3p — cheri$$e 🎠 (@cherisseareolaa) August 2, 2021