Blac Chyna 'transphobic' viral tweets aimed at ex-boyfriend Tyga explained

3 August 2021, 11:37

The model and reality TV star has been branded 'transphobic' after claiming rapper Tyga "loves trans".

Blac Chyna has come under fire for her new comments about her ex-boyfriend Tyga. The reality TV star has been branded "transphobic" after making claims about the rapper's sexuality.

Blac Chyna divides fans after calling out the Kardashian-Jenner sisters in shady post

On Monday (Aug 2) Blac Chyna took to Twitter to make bold claims about Tyga – whom she shares her 8-year-old son, King Cairo with.

The 33-year-old wrote: "Tyga loves Trans, me 2" in a tweet which quickly went viral online. Many popular American hip-hop blogs reposted Chyna's tweet, gaining mixed reactions.

She was not done at that point. Chyna tweeted again, writing: "Tell the truth Tyga!!!!”, while tagging the rapper on Twitter.

Blac Chyna tries to 'out' ex Tyga in new viral tweet.
Blac Chyna tries to 'out' ex Tyga in new viral tweet. Picture: Twitter/@BLACCHYNA

While some fans thought it was funny that Chyna was taunting her ex, others called her out for 'being transphobic'.

One fan wrote: "What’s really funny about Blac Chyna being openly transphobic in a feeble attempt to embarrass Tyga is the fact that nobody cares enough about her to “cancel” her".

Another fan wrote: "i guess we adding blac chyna to the long list on transphobic celebrities".

Blac Chyna taunts her ex-boyfriend Tyga on Twitter.
Blac Chyna taunts her ex-boyfriend Tyga on Twitter. Picture: Twitter/@BLACCHYNA

According to The Mirror, in 2016, a transgender model, who claims she had a fling with Tyga, released text messages claiming to expose the alleged affair he had while with Kylie Jenner.

Tyga had denied that he had an affair with model Mia Isabella, but at the time, she continuously insisted that they were more than friends.

Tyga and Blac Chyna dated from 2011 until 2014.
Tyga and Blac Chyna dated from 2011 until 2014. Picture: Getty

“After I had moved to LA, I became single and we continued our friendship until it DID become romantic," she told Radar in 2015.

Mia took to Instagram and shared a screenshot of her Instagram DMs, claiming they were from Tyga – where he allegedly asked to meet up with her.

Despite past claims, Chyna's attempt to 'out' Tyga rubbed fans the wrong way

See reactions to Chyna's transphobic comments below.

