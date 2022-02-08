Brit Awards 2022: Performers, nominations, hosts, and how to watch
8 February 2022, 14:32
The 2022 Brit Awards are happening tonight at The O2 Arena, broadcasting live on ITV and ITV Hub from 8pm
The 2022 BRIT Awards are taking place tonight at The O2 Arena, celebrating British excellence in music, and we cannot wait to see who takes an award.
With the controversial decision to removal all gendered categories this year, The BRITs have nominated several acts this year including Dave, Little Simz, Central Cee and D-Block Europe.
From the nominations to the artists hitting the stage, here's everything we know about tonights show!
Who's hosting the Brits 2022?
Comedian Mo Gilligan will be hosting the show this year after long-running host Jack Whitehall stepped down from the roll last year.
Clara Amfo and Maya Jama will be taking on presenting duties for The BRITs Are Coming nominations show + The BRITs 2022 red carpet on the night.
Excited to be returning to the BRITs, host Jama added: "I am so excited to be back on presenting duties for the BRITs 2022! It’s such a big celebration, everyone is on top form and I love seeing so many of my favourite people within the music industry come together for such an incredible night".
Nella Rose and Munya Chawawa will be co-hosting the livestream red carpet show.
Where can I watch the BRITs?
The 2022 Brit Awards will be available to watch live on ITV and ITV Hub from 8pm tonight.
Who is performing at this year's show?
Performing at this year's show is Dave, Little Simz, Adele, Anne-Marie & KSI, Ed Sheeran, Holly Humberstone, Liam Gallagher and Sam Fender.
Doja Cat was originally lined-up to perform at this year's show but had to pull out due after her and her crew tested positive for Covid. In her statement, which she shared with her fans on Twitter she said:
"Unfortunately, due to cases of Covid within my crew, I will no longer be performing at the Brits. My team and I have been in rehearsals for weeks and despite taking the utmost caution, numerous members of my crew (both on and off stage) have tested postive for Covid. It’s simply not safe for us to continue to rehearse together and put each other in harm’s way. I can’t wait to perform for my UK fans as soon as I can. Take care of yourselves".
Here are the 2022 Brit Award nominations
Artist Of The Year
Adele
Dave
Ed Sheeran
Little Simz
Sam Fender
Best Group
Coldplay
D-Block Europe
Little Mix
London Grammar
Wolf Alice
Song Of The Year
Latest Trends by A1 & J1
Easy On Me by Adele
Don't Play by Anne-Marie/KSI/Digital Farm Animals
Remember by Becky Hill and David Guetta
Obsessed With You by Central Cee
Clash by Dave ft. Stormzy
Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran
Cold Heart (Pnau Mis) by Elton John and Dua Lipa
Heat Waves by Glass Animals
Bed by Joel Corry/Raye/David Guetta
Holiday by KSI
Wellerman by Nathan Evans/220 Kid/Billen Ted
Friday by Riton/Nightcrawlers/Mufasa
Body by Tion Wayne and Russ Millions
Little Bit Of Love by Tom Grennan
Best New Artist
Central Cee
Griff
Joy Crookes
Little Simz
Self Esteem
Mastercard Album Of The Year
30 by Adele
We're All Alone In This Together by Dave
= by Ed Sheeran
Sometimes I Might Be Introvert by Little Simz
Seventeen Going Under by Sam Fender
Best Rock and Alternative Artist
Coldplay
Glass Animals
Sam Fender
Tom Grennan
Wolf Alice
Best Hip Hop, Grime and Rap Artist
AJ Tracey
Central Cee
Dave
Ghetts
Little Simz
Best Dance Artist
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Fred Again
Joel Corry
Raye
Best Pop and R&B Artist
Adele
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Griff
Joy Crookes
Best International Artist
Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Best International Group
ABBA
BTS
Maneskin
Silk Sonic
The War On Drugs
Best International Song Of The Year
Your Love (9PM) by BTS/Topic/A7S
Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish
Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah) by Ckay
Kiss Me More by Doja Cat ft. SZA
Girls Want Girls by Drake ft. Lil Baby
Heartbreak Anthem by Galantis/Guetta/Little Mix
Black Magic by Jonasu
Stay by Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
Montero (Call Me By Your Name) by Lil Nas X
Calling My Phone by Lil Tjay & 6lack
I Wanna Be Your Slave by Maneskin
Good 4 U by Olivia Rodrigo
Rapstar by Polo G
The Business by Tiesto
Save Your Tears by The Weeknd