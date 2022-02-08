Brit Awards 2022: Performers, nominations, hosts, and how to watch

Brit Awards 2022: Performers, nominations, hosts, and how to watch. Picture: BRIT Awards/Getty

The 2022 Brit Awards are happening tonight at The O2 Arena, broadcasting live on ITV and ITV Hub from 8pm

The 2022 BRIT Awards are taking place tonight at The O2 Arena, celebrating British excellence in music, and we cannot wait to see who takes an award.

With the controversial decision to removal all gendered categories this year, The BRITs have nominated several acts this year including Dave, Little Simz, Central Cee and D-Block Europe.

From the nominations to the artists hitting the stage, here's everything we know about tonights show!

Who's hosting the Brits 2022?

Comedian Mo Gilligan will be hosting the show this year after long-running host Jack Whitehall stepped down from the roll last year.

Clara Amfo and Maya Jama will be taking on presenting duties for The BRITs Are Coming nominations show + The BRITs 2022 red carpet on the night.

Maya Jama and Clara Amfo hosting "The BRITs Are Coming" - Nominations Announcement. Picture: Getty

Excited to be returning to the BRITs, host Jama added: "I am so excited to be back on presenting duties for the BRITs 2022! It’s such a big celebration, everyone is on top form and I love seeing so many of my favourite people within the music industry come together for such an incredible night".

Nella Rose and Munya Chawawa will be co-hosting the livestream red carpet show.

Where can I watch the BRITs?

The 2022 Brit Awards will be available to watch live on ITV and ITV Hub from 8pm tonight.

Dave performing at The BRIT Awards 2020 show. Picture: Getty

Who is performing at this year's show?

Performing at this year's show is Dave, Little Simz, Adele, Anne-Marie & KSI, Ed Sheeran, Holly Humberstone, Liam Gallagher and Sam Fender.

Doja Cat was originally lined-up to perform at this year's show but had to pull out due after her and her crew tested positive for Covid. In her statement, which she shared with her fans on Twitter she said:

"Unfortunately, due to cases of Covid within my crew, I will no longer be performing at the Brits. My team and I have been in rehearsals for weeks and despite taking the utmost caution, numerous members of my crew (both on and off stage) have tested postive for Covid. It’s simply not safe for us to continue to rehearse together and put each other in harm’s way. I can’t wait to perform for my UK fans as soon as I can. Take care of yourselves".

Here are the 2022 Brit Award nominations

Artist Of The Year

Adele

Dave

Ed Sheeran

Little Simz

Sam Fender

Best Group

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Little Mix

London Grammar

Wolf Alice

Song Of The Year

Latest Trends by A1 & J1

Easy On Me by Adele

Don't Play by Anne-Marie/KSI/Digital Farm Animals

Remember by Becky Hill and David Guetta

Obsessed With You by Central Cee

Clash by Dave ft. Stormzy

Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran

Cold Heart (Pnau Mis) by Elton John and Dua Lipa

Heat Waves by Glass Animals

Bed by Joel Corry/Raye/David Guetta

Holiday by KSI

Wellerman by Nathan Evans/220 Kid/Billen Ted

Friday by Riton/Nightcrawlers/Mufasa

Body by Tion Wayne and Russ Millions

Little Bit Of Love by Tom Grennan

Best New Artist

Central Cee

Griff

Joy Crookes

Little Simz

Self Esteem

Mastercard Album Of The Year

30 by Adele

We're All Alone In This Together by Dave

= by Ed Sheeran

Sometimes I Might Be Introvert by Little Simz

Seventeen Going Under by Sam Fender

Best Rock and Alternative Artist

Coldplay

Glass Animals

Sam Fender

Tom Grennan

Wolf Alice

Best Hip Hop, Grime and Rap Artist

AJ Tracey

Central Cee

Dave

Ghetts

Little Simz

Best Dance Artist

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Fred Again

Joel Corry

Raye

Best Pop and R&B Artist

Adele

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Griff

Joy Crookes

Best International Artist

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Best International Group

ABBA

BTS

Maneskin

Silk Sonic

The War On Drugs

Best International Song Of The Year

Your Love (9PM) by BTS/Topic/A7S

Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish

Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah) by Ckay

Kiss Me More by Doja Cat ft. SZA

Girls Want Girls by Drake ft. Lil Baby

Heartbreak Anthem by Galantis/Guetta/Little Mix

Black Magic by Jonasu

Stay by Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) by Lil Nas X

Calling My Phone by Lil Tjay & 6lack

I Wanna Be Your Slave by Maneskin

Good 4 U by Olivia Rodrigo

Rapstar by Polo G

The Business by Tiesto

Save Your Tears by The Weeknd