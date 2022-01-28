Central Cee 'Cold Shoulder' lyrics meaning revealed

28 January 2022, 17:42

What are the lyrics to Central Cee's 'Cold Shoulder' song? What do they mean? Here's a lyric meaning breakdown of the track...

Central Cee has dropped off a new banger! The West London rapper released his new song 'Cold Shoulder' on Friday (Jan 28).

Central Cee 'Obsessed With You' lyrics meaning revealed

The jumpy track sees the 'Obsessed With You' rapper flow on an upbeat song, delivering a smooth flow along with his iconic bars. The track will appear on 23, Cee's new mixtape and the follow-up to last year's album West Side, out on February 25.

Here's a lyric meaning breakdown to his track 'Cold Shoulder'

Central Cee is a rapper for West London. He is best known for his songs "Day in the Life", "Loading" and "Obsessed With You".
Central Cee is a rapper for West London. He is best known for his songs "Day in the Life", "Loading" and "Obsessed With You". Picture: Instagram

"They made some change and forgot their roots/I made somе change and picked up the young Gs/Took thеm shoppin' and copped them shoes"

In this lyric, Central Cee calls out people who see changes in their life and forget about where they came from. In turn, he helps out those after his life changed, and even took them for a shopping spree.

"Had-had some h*es back when I was broke/They wanna come home, but I got no room/So many years I slept on the sofa/They don't know the half, they got no clue"

In this bar, the West London rapper reveals he was still a girls magnet when he did not have as much money.

He also raps about the conditions he grew up in.

"Huh? Said I was a One-Hit Wonder, I took that shot and I followed it through"

Central Cee took the rap scene by storm after the released of his June 2020 smash hit “Day in the Life”.

He then went on to drop his July 2020 song “Molly” and followed up with his October 2020, “Loading”. The rapper quickly catapulted to stardom, dropping banger after banger.

A One-Hit Wonder is a term used to allude to a musician who gained a large amount of success following a certain song or project which often goes viral and then falls off afterwards.

"La-last time I let that slide, but this time I ain't gonna let that run/They made, they made a diss track.That sh*t was too whack to get a response, huh"

Central Cee has had a fair share of people diss him since his rise to the top of the UK Rap scene.

The rapper has never felt the need to respond as he does not class the diss track is good enough for him to go back-and-forth.

"I'm throwin' my Ws up like Wu-Tang Clan, I'm a method man"

The West London rapper shout-outs legendary rap group Wu-Tang Clan and one of their members, Method Man.

Wu-Tang and fans of the group aswell threw up Ws with their hands, just like Central Cee with his "Wild West" signature pose.

  1. What are the full lyrics to Central Cee's song 'Cold Shoulder'?

    [Intro]
    God knows my intention, I sin for the sake of progress
    Got a big heart when it comes to my family (You are now listening to Young Chencs)
    But in the streets my heart is the coldest
    My personal life ain't right but I'm putting this first so I won't lose focus
    'Member I needed a helping hand, reached out and I got cold shoulders

    [Verse 1]
    They already know I can rap, the mandem trap, I can do that too
    I-I picked up the phone, I heard some terrible news that'll ruin your mood
    They made some change and forgot their roots
    I made somе change and picked up the young Gs
    Took thеm shoppin' and copped them shoes
    This hoe forgot she got fucked
    You need a reminder you're not brand new
    I should've kicked that one to the curb
    There and then, but I'm not that rude
    Had-had some hoes back when I was broke
    They wanna come home, but I got no room
    So many years I slept on the sofa
    They don't know the half, they got no clue
    Huh? Said I was a One-Hit Wonder, I took that shot and I followed it through
    Don't worry 'bout hollerin' chicks
    Get rich, they'll switch and holla at you
    Sat in the trap, turned one into two
    But that ain't what I wanted to do
    The fame get a bit too much sometimes
    Fan-page tryna follow the goons
    Fan-page tryna follow my pups
    The fans love me and I love them too, 'Cah Cench ain't better than none
    La-last time I let that slide, but this time I ain't gonna let that run
    They made, they made a diss track
    That sh*t was too whack to get a response, huh
    It's sad 'cah I love my hood where I'm from
    But that place ain't where I belong
    Clean up the scene, I don't need no mop
    Pull up your jeans, all I need is slop
    Don't believe in greed, I don't need a lot
    Let my Gs all eat off the cream on top
    Remember the flooring peelin' off, had damp all over the ceilin'
    We trap for a positive reason, all 'cause the rap weren't bringin' no Ps in

    [Chorus]
    God knows my intention, I sin for the sake of progress
    Got a big heart when it comes to my family
    But in the streets, my heart is the coldest
    My personal life ain't right but I'm putting this first so I won't lose focus
    'Member I needed a helping hand, reached out and I got cold shoulders

    [Verse 2]
    I stay tryna better my life, but I got pain that I can't get off my mind
    I can't get rid of my demons, all of my feelings, I kept inside
    I'd never sell my soul or switch on bro in desperate times
    My angel there on my shoulder tellin' me "No"
    I'm bipolar, no Jekyll and Hyde
    I gotta think twice what come out my mouth these days 'cah I know I got a voice
    I'm the head of my family now, I gotta get in my bag, I got no choice
    I'm bait, I gotta roll safe, there's a few places that I'd rather avoid
    I made it, I might have a baby, I don't mind a daughter, I'd rather a boy
    Bro-bro could've went pro in the field, but he just broke his Achilles heel
    The other, the other day it was free K-Trap, not the one from Gypsy Hill
    Fuck a eighty-twenty, I told them "Send me a fifty-fifty deal"
    From Bush to Beverly Hills
    I'm lookin' at bro like "Look at the shit we've built"
    O-OT, I seen a man smoke crack on a Red Bull can
    I'm throwin' my Ws up like Wu-Tang Clan, I'm a method man
    Ask my mum what I'm like, she'll say that I'm selfless and I give back
    If you ask my ex what I'm like, she'll say I'm a narcissist and a sociopath (Came a long way)
    Came a long way, still got a very long way to go
    Just a yute, I was confused when I saw my family takin' coke
    'Cah I understand it now that I'm grown
    Real trap boy, I don't play with my nose
    Just the way that it goes
    I can't judge them when it made me dough

    [Chorus]
    God knows my intention, I sin for the sake of progress
    Got a big heart when it comes to my family
    But in the streets, my heart is the coldest
    My personal life ain't right but I'm putting this first so I won't lose focus
    'Member I needed a helping hand, reached out and I got cold shoulders

    [Outro]
    From Bush to Beverly Hills
    I'm lookin' at bro like "Look at the shit we've built"
    Said I was a "One hit wonder"
    I took that shot and I followed it through

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

DaniLeigh responds to DaBaby after he claims her family 'doesn't accept' their baby

DaniLeigh responds to DaBaby after he claims her family 'doesn't accept' their baby
Khloe Kardashian 'shades' Tristan with cryptic post following baby mama drama

Khloe Kardashian 'shades' Tristan with cryptic post following baby mama drama
Khloe Kardashian sparks confusion after fans spot 'elongated fingers' in new photos

Khloe Kardashian sparks confusion after fans spot 'elongated fingers' in new photos
Janet Jackson documentary: air date, trailer & how to watch in UK

Janet Jackson documentary: air date, trailer & how to watch in UK

Trending

Chris Brown sued for $20M after being accused of 'drugging and raping' a woman

Chris Brown sued for $20M after being accused of 'drugging and raping' a woman

Chris Brown

Kourtney Kardashian roasted after fans spot 'embarrassing Photoshop fail'

Kourtney Kardashian roasted after fans spot 'embarrassing Photoshop fail'
Kanye West new album 2022 'Donda 2': Release date, tracklist, features & more

Kanye West new album 2022 'Donda 2': release date, tracklist, features & more

Kanye West

Eminem reveals how he chooses his targets for his diss tracks

Eminem reveals how he chooses his targets for his diss tracks

Eminem

Kanye West accuses Kim Kardashian of 'antagonising him' by letting North, 8, wear makeup

Kanye West calls out Kim Kardashian for letting daughter North, 8, wear makeup

Kanye West