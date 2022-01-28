Central Cee 'Cold Shoulder' lyrics meaning revealed
28 January 2022, 17:42
What are the lyrics to Central Cee's 'Cold Shoulder' song? What do they mean? Here's a lyric meaning breakdown of the track...
Central Cee has dropped off a new banger! The West London rapper released his new song 'Cold Shoulder' on Friday (Jan 28).
The jumpy track sees the 'Obsessed With You' rapper flow on an upbeat song, delivering a smooth flow along with his iconic bars. The track will appear on 23, Cee's new mixtape and the follow-up to last year's album West Side, out on February 25.
Here's a lyric meaning breakdown to his track 'Cold Shoulder'
"They made some change and forgot their roots/I made somе change and picked up the young Gs/Took thеm shoppin' and copped them shoes"
In this lyric, Central Cee calls out people who see changes in their life and forget about where they came from. In turn, he helps out those after his life changed, and even took them for a shopping spree.
"Had-had some h*es back when I was broke/They wanna come home, but I got no room/So many years I slept on the sofa/They don't know the half, they got no clue"
In this bar, the West London rapper reveals he was still a girls magnet when he did not have as much money.
He also raps about the conditions he grew up in.
"Huh? Said I was a One-Hit Wonder, I took that shot and I followed it through"
Central Cee took the rap scene by storm after the released of his June 2020 smash hit “Day in the Life”.
He then went on to drop his July 2020 song “Molly” and followed up with his October 2020, “Loading”. The rapper quickly catapulted to stardom, dropping banger after banger.
A One-Hit Wonder is a term used to allude to a musician who gained a large amount of success following a certain song or project which often goes viral and then falls off afterwards.
"La-last time I let that slide, but this time I ain't gonna let that run/They made, they made a diss track.That sh*t was too whack to get a response, huh"
Central Cee has had a fair share of people diss him since his rise to the top of the UK Rap scene.
The rapper has never felt the need to respond as he does not class the diss track is good enough for him to go back-and-forth.
"I'm throwin' my Ws up like Wu-Tang Clan, I'm a method man"
The West London rapper shout-outs legendary rap group Wu-Tang Clan and one of their members, Method Man.
Wu-Tang and fans of the group aswell threw up Ws with their hands, just like Central Cee with his "Wild West" signature pose.
What are the full lyrics to Central Cee's song 'Cold Shoulder'?
[Intro]
God knows my intention, I sin for the sake of progress
Got a big heart when it comes to my family (You are now listening to Young Chencs)
But in the streets my heart is the coldest
My personal life ain't right but I'm putting this first so I won't lose focus
'Member I needed a helping hand, reached out and I got cold shoulders
[Verse 1]
They already know I can rap, the mandem trap, I can do that too
I-I picked up the phone, I heard some terrible news that'll ruin your mood
They made some change and forgot their roots
I made somе change and picked up the young Gs
Took thеm shoppin' and copped them shoes
This hoe forgot she got fucked
You need a reminder you're not brand new
I should've kicked that one to the curb
There and then, but I'm not that rude
Had-had some hoes back when I was broke
They wanna come home, but I got no room
So many years I slept on the sofa
They don't know the half, they got no clue
Huh? Said I was a One-Hit Wonder, I took that shot and I followed it through
Don't worry 'bout hollerin' chicks
Get rich, they'll switch and holla at you
Sat in the trap, turned one into two
But that ain't what I wanted to do
The fame get a bit too much sometimes
Fan-page tryna follow the goons
Fan-page tryna follow my pups
The fans love me and I love them too, 'Cah Cench ain't better than none
La-last time I let that slide, but this time I ain't gonna let that run
They made, they made a diss track
That sh*t was too whack to get a response, huh
It's sad 'cah I love my hood where I'm from
But that place ain't where I belong
Clean up the scene, I don't need no mop
Pull up your jeans, all I need is slop
Don't believe in greed, I don't need a lot
Let my Gs all eat off the cream on top
Remember the flooring peelin' off, had damp all over the ceilin'
We trap for a positive reason, all 'cause the rap weren't bringin' no Ps in
[Chorus]
God knows my intention, I sin for the sake of progress
Got a big heart when it comes to my family
But in the streets, my heart is the coldest
My personal life ain't right but I'm putting this first so I won't lose focus
'Member I needed a helping hand, reached out and I got cold shoulders
[Verse 2]
I stay tryna better my life, but I got pain that I can't get off my mind
I can't get rid of my demons, all of my feelings, I kept inside
I'd never sell my soul or switch on bro in desperate times
My angel there on my shoulder tellin' me "No"
I'm bipolar, no Jekyll and Hyde
I gotta think twice what come out my mouth these days 'cah I know I got a voice
I'm the head of my family now, I gotta get in my bag, I got no choice
I'm bait, I gotta roll safe, there's a few places that I'd rather avoid
I made it, I might have a baby, I don't mind a daughter, I'd rather a boy
Bro-bro could've went pro in the field, but he just broke his Achilles heel
The other, the other day it was free K-Trap, not the one from Gypsy Hill
Fuck a eighty-twenty, I told them "Send me a fifty-fifty deal"
From Bush to Beverly Hills
I'm lookin' at bro like "Look at the shit we've built"
O-OT, I seen a man smoke crack on a Red Bull can
I'm throwin' my Ws up like Wu-Tang Clan, I'm a method man
Ask my mum what I'm like, she'll say that I'm selfless and I give back
If you ask my ex what I'm like, she'll say I'm a narcissist and a sociopath (Came a long way)
Came a long way, still got a very long way to go
Just a yute, I was confused when I saw my family takin' coke
'Cah I understand it now that I'm grown
Real trap boy, I don't play with my nose
Just the way that it goes
I can't judge them when it made me dough
[Chorus]
God knows my intention, I sin for the sake of progress
Got a big heart when it comes to my family
But in the streets, my heart is the coldest
My personal life ain't right but I'm putting this first so I won't lose focus
'Member I needed a helping hand, reached out and I got cold shoulders
[Outro]
From Bush to Beverly Hills
I'm lookin' at bro like "Look at the shit we've built"
Said I was a "One hit wonder"
I took that shot and I followed it through