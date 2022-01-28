Central Cee 'Cold Shoulder' lyrics meaning revealed

What are the lyrics to Central Cee's 'Cold Shoulder' song? What do they mean? Here's a lyric meaning breakdown of the track...

Central Cee has dropped off a new banger! The West London rapper released his new song 'Cold Shoulder' on Friday (Jan 28).

The jumpy track sees the 'Obsessed With You' rapper flow on an upbeat song, delivering a smooth flow along with his iconic bars. The track will appear on 23, Cee's new mixtape and the follow-up to last year's album West Side, out on February 25.

Here's a lyric meaning breakdown to his track 'Cold Shoulder'

Central Cee is a rapper for West London. He is best known for his songs "Day in the Life", "Loading" and "Obsessed With You". Picture: Instagram

"They made some change and forgot their roots/I made somе change and picked up the young Gs/Took thеm shoppin' and copped them shoes"

In this lyric, Central Cee calls out people who see changes in their life and forget about where they came from. In turn, he helps out those after his life changed, and even took them for a shopping spree.

"Had-had some h*es back when I was broke/They wanna come home, but I got no room/So many years I slept on the sofa/They don't know the half, they got no clue"

In this bar, the West London rapper reveals he was still a girls magnet when he did not have as much money.

He also raps about the conditions he grew up in.

"Huh? Said I was a One-Hit Wonder, I took that shot and I followed it through"

Central Cee took the rap scene by storm after the released of his June 2020 smash hit “Day in the Life”.

He then went on to drop his July 2020 song “Molly” and followed up with his October 2020, “Loading”. The rapper quickly catapulted to stardom, dropping banger after banger.

A One-Hit Wonder is a term used to allude to a musician who gained a large amount of success following a certain song or project which often goes viral and then falls off afterwards.

"La-last time I let that slide, but this time I ain't gonna let that run/They made, they made a diss track.That sh*t was too whack to get a response, huh"

Central Cee has had a fair share of people diss him since his rise to the top of the UK Rap scene.

The rapper has never felt the need to respond as he does not class the diss track is good enough for him to go back-and-forth.

"I'm throwin' my Ws up like Wu-Tang Clan, I'm a method man"

The West London rapper shout-outs legendary rap group Wu-Tang Clan and one of their members, Method Man.

Wu-Tang and fans of the group aswell threw up Ws with their hands, just like Central Cee with his "Wild West" signature pose.