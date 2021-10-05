Central Cee 'Obsessed With You' lyrics meaning revealed

Central Cee 'Obsessed With You' lyrics meaning revealed. Picture: Getty

Central Cee samples PinkPantheress on his viral hit single 'Obsessed With You'.

Central Cee's single 'Obsessed With You' is everywhere right now.

After the rapper previewed it on TikTok, the song - with samples London-based singer PinkPantheress - sky-rocketed up the charts and out of people's speakers.

The viral hit is taking over the airwaves, but what do the lyrics really mean? Check out the full breakdown below.

When you wipe your tears do you wipe them just for me? - Here, PinkPantheress is asking her subject whether they only have affections for her.

When I write my rhymes, you say you don't like that line, I'll switch it - Central Cee claims that if his love interest doesn't like his lyrics, he'll happily change them to make her happy.

Bad one and she photogenic / Instagram got a lot of impressions - The women of Central Cee's eye has built herself a successful following over on Instagram, it seems, judging by the number of impressions (the amount your content is being shown to users) on her account.

If I fell off tomorrow, would you still love me? - Central is asking whether or not his love interest would still want to be involved with him if his career - which is currently on an upward trajectory - started to nosedive.

They shot their shot, she read it / They slid in DM with somethin' generic - Central suggests that when people drop into his girl's direct messages, she ignores them because she's not interested.

[Pre-Chorus: PinkPantheress]

Your hair's under my pillow so I sleep (So I sleep)

And I'm dreaming of you leaving roses at my feet (Nastylgia, At my feet)

I'm obsessed with you in a way I can't believe

When you wipe your tears do you wipe them just for me? (Me, me, me, me)



[Chorus: Central Cee & PinkPantheress]

I hope a trap boy's your type (Why?)

'Cause I don't have a 9-to-5 (Alright)

I get that your standards high

But I'm not a random guy, I'm different (Literally)

When I write my rhymes, you say you don't like that line

I'll switch it (Calm)

You said you don't like my life, you said you don't like my guys

You're trippin' (When you wipe your tears do you wipe them just for me?)



[Bridge: PinkPantheress & Central Cee]

I followed you, I followed you today, I was in my car (Alright)

I wanted to come see you from afar (At my feet)

If you turned around and saw me I would die

When you wipe your tears do you wipe them just for me?



[Verse: Central Cee]

Bad one and she photogenic (Alright)

Instagram got a lot of impressions (Uh-huh)

She think I'm a G and I don't need love

But I need some thug affection (Literally)

If I fell off tomorrow, would you still love me?

Man I got 21 questions (Like 50)

In the trap with the cats, domestics

She doin' lashes, somethin' cosmetic

They shot their shot, she read it

They slid in DM with somethin' generic (Huh)

She don't even like goin' out, got a new outfit, but nowhere to wear it (Alright)

She think that I'm being disloyal when I'm in the streets with couple of killys

(You ain't gotta) You ain't gotta worry 'bout none of these h**s

I'm grown, I'm done with these b**ches (Done with these b**ches, done with these b**ches)

[Pre-Chorus: PinkPantheress]

Your hair's under my pillow so I sleep (So I sleep)

And I'm dreaming of you leaving roses at my feet (At my feet)

I'm obsessed with you in a way I can't believe

When you wipe your tears do you wipe them just for me? (Me, me, me, me)



[Chorus: Central Cee & PinkPatheress]

I hope a trap boy's your type (Why?)

'Cause I don't have a 9-to-5 (Alright)

I get that your standards high

But I'm not a random guy, I'm different (Literally)

When I write my rhymes, you say you don't like that line

I'll switch it (Calm)

You said you don't like my life, you said you don't like my guys

You're trippin'



[Outro: Central Cee & PinkPantheress]

Wipe them just for me? Me, me, me, me

I hope a trap boy's your type

Do you wipe them just for me? Me, me, me, me

I get that your standards high

But I'm not a random guy, I'm different

I'm pleading on my knees (Knees, knees, knees, knees)

When I write my rhymes, you say you don't like that line

I'll switch it (Calm)

It's your touch that I need (Need, need, need, need)

When you wipe your tears do you wipe them just for—