KSI ft. Lil Wayne 'Lose' lyrics meaning explained

KSI ft. Lil Wayne 'Lose' lyrics meaning explained. Picture: Getty

KSI has enlisted the help of legendary hit-maker Lil Wayne for his new joint.

KSI continues his winning streak by linking up with the one and only Lil Wayne on his new single, 'Lose'.

The track features on the deluxe edition of KSI's sophomore album All Over The Place, which also saw appearances from Rico Nasty, Lil Durk, Bugzy Malone, Craig David and more.

Check out the lyrics to 'Lose' and what they really mean below.

Light me up like amphetamines - Amphetamines are a group of drugs that abnormally speed up the function of the brain and body. They are stimulant drugs used to stay awake and energised, and can be legal or illegal.

I'ma need some extermination, I'm buggin' out - Wayne demonstrates a play on words here, using the term 'bugging out' to explain that he's stressed and confused alongside the word 'extermination', often used when referring to the removal of bugs, vermin and critters.

She gon' have me turnin' in my grave when I'm underground - Here, Weezy explains that seeing his love interest with someone else is so painful, he'll be turning in his grave even when he's gone.

KSI has linked up with Lil Wayne for his latest banger. Picture: Getty

Check out the full lyrics to 'Lose' by KSI and Lil Wayne below.

[Intro: KSI]

Ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh



[Refrain: KSI]

I'm gon' need therapy

'Cause you're not here with me

Light me up like amphetamines, yeah (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

I don't do guarantees



[Pre-Chorus: Lil Wayne]

I, I, I-I

Wish I could lie



[Chorus: Lil Wayne]

You got me fallin' thinkin' of you (Thinkin' of you)

But that's the one thing I shouldn't do (I shouldn't do)

I, I know the truth (Know the truth)

I, I know that you're just one more thing to lose



[Verse 1: Lil Wayne]

Uh, she loves me, she loves me not

Patience, I'm runnin' out

Walkin' all over me, made me a stompin' ground

Baby, you f**ked around, gave me the run-around

Makin' me wonder how crazy and dumb I sound

Takin' me up and down, baby, I'm comin' down

I'ma need some extermination, I'm buggin' out

Stay for another round, maybe she'll come around

She gon' have me turnin' in my grave when I'm underground

Sore loser, I saw you with him, I almost threw up

Don't shoot her, don't talk to her

There's plenty fish in the sea and I miss your b**ch

Like my cute thing, you got me fallin' for you

With no wings on, no parachute

Bring a star back for you

They say love's a lost art

I draw that for you and I fall back for you

[Chorus: KSI & Lil Wayne]

You got me fallin' thinkin' of you (You got me fallin')

But that's the one thing I shouldn't do (The one thing that I shouldn't do)

I, I know the truth (Know the truth, I know the truth)

I, I know that you're just one more thing to lose



[Verse 2: KSI]

I be actin' out, I know, I know

When I stare at you, I lose control

And I'm hopin' you're not psychic (Psychic)

Hotter than the devil but you're righteous (Yeah)

I'm addicted to the whole of you (Whole of you)

Calling 'cause I needed more (More)

Stalling 'cause you know I fall

My whole demeanor and all, the fact of me losin' you (You)

Comparin' and stuck in a loop (Loop)

Grow old 'til there's nothin' to do (Do)

I'm alone in this space and my story is endin' with you



[Pre-Chorus: KSI]

I, I, I-I

Wish I could lie



[Chorus: KSI & Lil Wayne]

You got me fallin' thinkin' of you (You got me fallin', You got me fallin')

But that's the one thing I shouldn't do (I shouldn't do, The one thing that I shouldn't do)

I, I know the truth (Know the truth, I know the truth)

I, I know that you're just one more thing to lose

[Refrain: Lil Wayne]

I'm gon' need therapy (Oh, no)

You naked next to me (Oh, oh, yeah)

Light me up like amphetamines, yeah (Yeah, yeah)

No, I don't do guarantees (Guarantees)



[Outro: Lil Wayne]

I, I, I-I

Wish I could lie