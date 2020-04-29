Little Simz shares 5 tips for beginners learning guitar in lockdown

Attempting to learn the guitar whilst you're at home isolating from COVID-19? Check out Little Simz's advice...

Little Simz is undoubtedly one of the UK's most exciting music stars with her latest album 'Grey Area' becoming an instant classic and even picking up a Mercury Prize nomination in 2019.

With an incredible ability on both the microphone and the guitar, Little Simz is a brilliant talent, so whilst everyone's isolating at home during the coronavirus pandemic we thought we'd get Simz to share some of her tips on learning the guitar to help anyone picking up the instrument for the first time.

Little Simz shares 5 tips for any guitar beginners. Picture: Getty

Check out the video above to see Little Simz's top 5 tips for anyone looking to learn the guitar for the first time!

Iconic music brand Fender recently launched a 3-month free giveaway of their subscription app, Fender Play, to give people a fun, educational and entertaining activity to do during lockdown and beyond. Fender want to inspire and let people know that anyone can pick up a guitar and learn. The app has something for everyone, whether that be a beginner or a seasoned guitarist.

If you're starting out, let us know how you get on and tag us in your guitar videos on Twitter.

