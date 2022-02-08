Adele sparks engagement rumours after wearing huge ring at Brit Awards 2022

The superstar shocked fans as she was spotted wearing a massive rock on her wedding finger at The Brits 2022.

Adele has sparked rumours she's engaged to boyfriend Rich Paul as she stunned on the Brit Awards 2022 red carpet.

The star wore a long, black, elegant gown as she rocked the carpet – but fans couldn't help but notice her massive rock on her wedding ring finger.

Fans speculated that Adele and Rich Paul were together after the pair attended multiple basketball games together. Picture: Getty

As photos emerged online of the 'Easy On Me' singer, many fans speculated that the star might be engaged to her sports agent boyfriend, Paul.

One fan took to Twitter and wrote: "Is Adele engaged or? #Brits" while another added: "ADELE OH MY GOD wait a min- is she engaged? Did I miss something?".

A third fan wrote: "Wait a damn minute. Is @adele engaged? If so congratulations"

is adele engaged? — sniffanny (@theyluvkea) February 8, 2022

Ermm… Did Adele just casually let the world know she’s engaged to Rich Paul by wearing this WHOPPER teardrop diamond ring at the #Brits !?? 💍😍 pic.twitter.com/nohFev61Sx — Ellie Phillips (@ElliePhillipsUK) February 8, 2022

The engagement speculation comes a week after Adele shut down claims that she and Rich Paul had split.

Reports had claimed that the couple were going through a hard time in their relationship.

While announcing that she would be performing at The Brits 2022, Adele swiftly shut down rumours that she and Paul had split.

Last week, Adele shared a selfie of herself smiling as she wrote the caption: "Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!!"

"Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it!"

The singer then let fans know that her and Paul are on good terms, adding: "Oh, and Rich sends his love"

Adele has been dating the millionaire sports agent since the middle of last year.