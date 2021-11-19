Adele 'Oh My God' lyrics meaning explained

Adele 'Oh My God' lyrics meaning explained. Picture: Getty

What are the lyrics to Adele's song 'Oh My God' from her new album '30'? Here's a breakdown

Releasing her high-anticipated fourth album 30 today, Adele has the world at her feet right now. The album, which, consists of 12 tracks following the theme of marriage, love, heartache, growth and acceptance.

Singing about the late, sleepless nights she enduring during her marriage as she belts out about the consequences of ripping her life apart, the album has already been deemed a masterpiece. But there's one track that has everybody talking and that's 'Oh My God'.

The song which explores Adele wanting to put herself first but is having internal conflicts about it, see her take control of her life after a depressive episode in her life. Here's a breakdown of the meaning behind the lyrics of track 'Oh My God'.

"I ain't got too much time to spare, but I'll make time for you to show how much I care"

Adele is a loving a person and wants you to know that despite being a busy woman, she'll make time for you to show you how much she cares for you. Awww.

"Boy, you give good love, I won't lie, It's what keeps me comin' back even though I'm terrified"

Adele is biggest advocate for love. She's well aware of what you do for her and admits that that is what keeps her coming back. Despite being terrified of love, she loves what you do for her and doesn't want to lost it.

"I'm a fool, but they all think I'm blind, I'd rather be a fool than leave myself behind"

Given that this album is all about love and learning from your mistakes, Adele is making it clear she might be a fool for love and many may think she's blind when it comes to it but she'd rather be a foo; than leave herself behind and lose who she is. Love that for her!

"I am a grown woman and I do what I want to do"

In the words of Saweetie "I KNOW DATS RIGHT". Adele is letting it be known that she is a grown woman and she can do whatever she wants! This is also a reference to her idol Beyoncé and her single "Grown Woman" off her self-titled album where she sings "I'm a grown woman, I can do what-ever I want".

Adele performing at her CBS One Night Only special. Picture: Getty

What are the full lyrics to 'Oh My God'?

[Verse 1]

I ain't got too much time to spare

But I'll make time for you to show how much I care

Wish that I would let you break my walls

But I'm still spinning out of control from the fall

Boy, you give good love, I won't lie

It's what keeps me comin' back even though I'm terrified



[Pre-Chorus]

I know that it's wrong

But I want to have fun

Mmm, yeah, mmm, yeah

I know that it's wrong

But I want to have fun

Mmm, yeah, mmm, yeah



[Chorus]

Oh, my God, I can't believe it

Out of all the people in the world

What is the likelihood of jumping

Out of my life and into your arms?

Maybe, baby, I'm just losing my mind

'Cause this is trouble, but it feels right

Teetering on the edge of Heaven and Hell

Is a battle that I cannot fight



[Verse 2]

I'm a fool, but they all think I'm blind

I'd rather be a fool than leave myself behind

I don't have to explain myself to you

I am a grown woman and I do what I want to do



[Pre-Chorus]

I know that it's wrong

But I want to have fun

Mmm, yeah, mmm, yeah

I know that it's wrong

But I want to have fun

Mmm, yeah, mmm, yeah



[Chorus]

Oh, my God, I can't believe it

Out of all the people in the world

What is the likelihood of jumping

Out of my life and into your arms?

Maybe, baby, I'm just losing my mind

'Cause this is trouble, but it feels right

Teetering on the edge of Heaven and Hell

Is a battle that I cannot fight



[Bridge]

"Lord, don't let me," I say, "Lord, don't let me"

I say, "Lord, don't let me, let me down" (Oh Lord)

"Lord, don't let me," I say, "Lord, don't let me"

I say, "Lord, don't let me, let me down" (Don't let me let myself down)

"Lord, don't let me," I say, "Lord, don't let me"

I say, "Lord, don't let me, let me down" (Oh, my God)

"Lord, don't let me," I say, "Lord, don't let me"

I say, "Lord, don't let me, let me down" (Oh, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh)



[Chorus]

Oh, my God, I can't believe it

Out of all the people in the world

What is the likelihood of jumping

Out of my life and into your arms?

Maybe, baby, I'm just losing my mind

'Cause this is trouble, but it feels right

Teetering on the edge of Heaven and Hell

Is a battle that I cannot fight



[Outro]

"Lord, don't let me," I say, "Lord, don't let me"

I say, "Lord, don't let me, let me down" (I know that it's wrong, but I want to have fun)

"Lord, don't let me," I say, "Lord, don't let me"

I say, "Lord, don't let me, let me down" (Mmm, yeah, mmm, yeah)

"Lord, don't let me," I say, "Lord, don't let me"

I say, "Lord, don't let me, let me down" (I know that it's wrong, but I want to have fun)

"Lord, don't let me," I say, "Lord, don't let me"

I say, "Lord, don't let me, let me down" (Mmm, yeah, mmm, yeah)

