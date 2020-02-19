Maya Jama shares cryptic post about her "toxic ex" after watching Stormzy win at the BRITs

Maya Jama posted a meme about her "toxic ex" after the BRIT Awards 2020. Picture: Getty

The 25-year-old presenter also attended the same BRITs afterparty as her ex-boyfriend.

Maya Jama shared a tongue-in-cheek post about her "toxic ex" after attending The BRIT Awards 2020, during which her former boyfriend Stormzy performed and won Best Male Solo Artist.

In the meme, the 26-year-old presenter walks the red carpet in a figure hugging black dress with the word "me" over the top. On her stylist are the words "my new bae", while a man straightening out her dress has "my toxic ex" on him.

"Loooool," a clearly amused Maya captioned the post. While Stormzy, also 26, was directly mentioned, the timing of the post was interesting considering the pair were in such close proximity last night (18 Feb).

Maya Jama posted a meme about her "toxic ex" on social media alongside a picture of her on the BRITs red carpet. Picture: Instagram

Maya attended the Warner Music afterparty at the Chiltern Firehouse after the ceremony, as did Stormzy. Earlier on in the night, the rapper performed an incredible medley of hits from his sophomore album 'Heavy Is The Head'.

Stormzy, real name Michael Omari, was accompanied on stage by a huge choir and a massive squad of energetic dancers during the performance, where Best International Male nominee Burna Boy also performed his hit song 'Anybody'.

Maya and Stormzy broke up in August 2019 after four years of dating. Croydon native Stormzy referenced the highly-publicised split in his song 'Lessons', where he initially alluded to his alleged infidelity:

"I was pacing 'round my kitchen like, "This s**t is foul"

I done the dirt and then I figured that you'll dig it out

But that's a coward move, I guess you got me figured out

I know you'll never listen now"

Stormzy won the Best Male Solo Artist award during The BRIT Awards 2020. Picture: Getty

However, during an interview with Hot 97, Stormzy confirmed that he was never unfaithful to Jama - before cryptically admitting that what he actually did was still "a big disrespect".

"It was very inconsiderate. It didn't need for it to be cheating for it to be a disrespect. But I thought now was a good time to say that I didn't cheat on my ex," Stormzy said. He also denied the long-running rumour of an affair with singer Jorja Smith, 22.

He went on to gush about his former partner, saying, "My ex girl, she's amazing. She's a phenomenal woman. If there was a box of what a good woman is, she ticks every one, she's amazing."

Maya has remained tight-lipped out the split since news broke last summer.

Maya Jama attended the same Warner Music BRIT Awards afterparty at The Chiltern Firehouse as ex Stormzy. Picture: Getty

Elsewhere during the BRITs, Dave picked up the Album Of The Year award for his debut album 'Psychodrama' after performing a gut-wrenching rendition of his song 'Black', which revised lyrics for the show.

During his performance, the rapper, 21, paid tribute to Jack Merritt, the 25-year-old who was killed in the tragic London Bridge attack in November 2019. Saskia Jones, 23, was also killed in the attack.