BRITs 2020: Stormzy wins the Brit Award for Best Male Solo Artist

18 February 2020, 20:55

Stormzy wins Best Male Solo Artist.
Stormzy wins Best Male Solo Artist. Picture: Getty

The 26-year-old Croydon native picked up the award following an incredible 2019.

Stormzy has won the 2020 Brit Award for Best Male Solo Artist.

After an incredible 2019, the 26-year-old Croydon rapper took to the Brit Award stage to thank God, his team and his family for the award.

Stormzy was nominated for three awards at The Brit Awards 2020: male solo artist, song of the year ('Vossi Bop') and Mastercard album of the year ('Heavy Is the Head').

'Vossi Bop', the first single from 'Heavy Is The Head', debuted at the top of the charts upon its release and earned Stormzy his first UK number-one single.

The Croydon native made history in 2018 when his debut album 'Gang Signs & Prayer' became the first rap album to win the Brit Award for British Album of the Year. He also won the award for British Male Solo Artist that year.

