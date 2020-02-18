BRITs 2020: Stormzy performs medley of 'Do Better', 'Wiley Flow', 'Own It' & more

Stormzy performed a medley of songs from his second albujm 'Heavy Is The Head'. Picture: Getty/ITV

Watch Stormzy's performance at The Brit Awards 2020.

Stormzy put on an incredible performance at the Brit Awards 2020 with a high energy medley of hits from this second album 'Heavy Is the Head'.

The 26-year-old rapper took to the O2 Arena stage to perform songs including 'Don't Forget To Breathe', 'Do Better', 'Wiley Flow', 'Own It' with Burna Boy and 'Rainfall' with Tiana Major9.

Stormzy, whose real name is Michael Omari, was accompanied on stage by a huge choir and a massive squad of energetic dancers during the performance.

Burna Boy, who was nominated for Best International Male at the ceremony, also performed his hit song 'Anybody' during the epic medley.

look how happy he is man 😭😭😭 #Brits2020 pic.twitter.com/6oBzT3Ayvo — Capital XTRA (@CapitalXTRA) February 18, 2020

Stormzy picked up the award for Best Male Solo Artist at the BRITs. He was also nominated for song of the year ('Vossi Bop') and Mastercard album of the year ('Heavy Is the Head').

'Vossi Bop', the first single from 'Heavy Is The Head', debuted at the top of the charts upon its release and earned Stormzy his first UK number-one single.

Stormzy has been nominated for three award at the 2020 BRIT Awards. Picture: Getty

The Croydon native made history in 2018 when his debut album 'Gang Signs & Prayer' became the first rap album to win the Brit Award for British Album of the Year. He also won the award for British Male Solo Artist that year.