Who is Jennifer Hough? What are the allegations against Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty?
16 August 2021, 16:01 | Updated: 16 August 2021, 16:55
Jennifer Hough has sued Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty over alleged sexual assault. Here's everything we know about the lawsuit...
TRIGGER WARNING: This article mentions sexual assault.
Nicki Minaj and husband Kenneth Petty have been in the headlines for 'harassing' a woman – who claims she is a victim of Petty's sexual assault.
Petty has been through has run into problems with the law from his teenage years. He did almost four years in a New York prison in 1995 for an attempted rape conviction, and served seven years in prison for manslaughter.
Minaj and Petty tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their first child together in January 2021. The rapstress has stuck beside her lover, whom first caught her eye at 16-years-old.
Now, their pair are being sued by an alleged sex assault victim, Jennifer Hough.
But who is Jennifer Hough?
-
Who is Jennifer Hough?
Jennifer Hough is the woman who identified Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty as her alleged rapist.
The original sexual assault case original case dates back to 1994, when Hough was 16-years-old.
Hough reported to the police that Petty had raped her after leading her into a house at knife point, according to the lawsuit.
16-year-old Hough knew Petty from growing up in Queens, New York.
Petty was arrested and charged with first-degree rape.
He subsequently pleaded guilty to attempted rape, according to reports, and served four and a half years in prison.
-
Why did Jennifer Hough file a lawsuit against Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty?
Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty are being sued by Jennifer Hough – who accused Petty of rape in 1994.
In 1995, Petty, 43, was convicted of first-degree attempted rape and remains a registered sex offender in the state of California.
In the lawsuit, Jennifer Hough, 43, is alleging that the couple harassed and threatened her while trying to convince her to recant her account.
On Friday (Aug 13) the lawsuit was filed at the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York.
According to E! News the lawsuit filing read: "As a direct result of the actions of Defendant Minaj and Defendant Petty, [Hough] has been traumatized her entire life."
"Plaintiff has moved to multiple states to avoid intimidation and harassment by Defendant Minaj, Defendant, and their allies, legal teams, and fans." it continued.
Hough also claims that Petty violated his plea deal when he allegedly directly and indirectly "threatened" her while telling her "not to speak out" about the rape accusation.
-
What has Jennifer Hough said about Nicki Minaj's involvement?
In the lawsuit, Jennifer Hough claims Minaj, 38, has used "her celebrity platform" to "bash" her.
Hough has also claimed that members of her family allegedly receivied contact from people claiming to be connected with the couple following Petty's arrest last year,
He was arrested last year for failing to register as a sex offender in California.
In the suit, Hough accuses Minaj of intimidating, threatening and harassing her.
Hough claims that Minaj phoned her up in March 2020. She claimed the rapstress offered to fly her to Los Angeles or to send her publicist to Hough so that she could "craft a statement recanting Plaintiff's rape charge."