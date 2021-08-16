Who is Jennifer Hough? What are the allegations against Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty?

Jennifer Hough has sued Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty over alleged sexual assault. Here's everything we know about the lawsuit...

TRIGGER WARNING: This article mentions sexual assault.

Nicki Minaj and husband Kenneth Petty have been in the headlines for 'harassing' a woman – who claims she is a victim of Petty's sexual assault.

Petty has been through has run into problems with the law from his teenage years. He did almost four years in a New York prison in 1995 for an attempted rape conviction, and served seven years in prison for manslaughter.

Kenneth Petty has had previous run-ins with the law. Picture: Getty

Minaj and Petty tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their first child together in January 2021. The rapstress has stuck beside her lover, whom first caught her eye at 16-years-old.

Now, their pair are being sued by an alleged sex assault victim, Jennifer Hough.

But who is Jennifer Hough?